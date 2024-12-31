10 worst movies of 2024: A look back at cinematic disappointments

The year 2024 brought a mix of unforgettable cinematic moments and some films that left audiences scratching their heads in confusion. While we celebrated the return of beloved stars like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and marveled at Denzel Washington’s performance in Gladiator II, not every film hit the mark. In fact, some movies were so poorly received that they deserve a moment of reflection before we close the book on the year. Here’s a rundown of the worst films of 2024, highlighting their shortcomings and why they failed to resonate with audiences.

1. Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce in the Black’

Tyler Perry’s latest offering, Divorce in the Black, follows a woman navigating the tumultuous waters of a breakup with her harassing husband and his toxic family. Unfortunately, the film is marred by overacting and nonsensical storylines that have become a hallmark of Perry’s work. The opening scene, in particular, is so over-the-top that it may go down in history as one of the most ridiculous moments in film.

2. ‘The American Society of Magical Negroes’

This film aimed to deliver a sharp satire on race but ultimately fell flat. Instead of provoking thought, it came off as offensive and insulting, missing the mark entirely in its execution. The intent was there, but the delivery left much to be desired.

3. ‘Red One’

As a holiday film, Red One had potential but ended up being bloated and predictable. While it had its moments of silliness, the film suffered from an overload of action scenes and unnecessary characters, which detracted from its overall enjoyment. A more streamlined approach could have made it a holiday classic.

4. ‘Mea Culpa’

Starring Kelly Rowland, Mea Culpa is a convoluted tale of a lawyer entangled in a high-profile case while dealing with her dysfunctional family. The plot is so nonsensical that even Rowland’s best efforts couldn’t salvage it. Audiences were left bewildered, unsure of what the film was even trying to convey.

5. ‘Not Another Church Movie’

Attempting to parody faith-based films, Not Another Church Movie fell short of its comedic aspirations. Despite featuring Jamie Foxx as the voice of God, the film lacked humor and failed to deliver the laughs it aimed for. The concept was promising, but the execution was lacking.

6. ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

While not a Black film per se, Joker: Folie à Deux deserves a mention for its disastrous sequel that reportedly lost $200 million. The film took a drastically different direction from its predecessor, alienating fans and raising questions about its creative choices. This sequel will likely be studied for its missteps.

7. ‘The Crow’ reboot

After enduring years of development hell, the reboot of The Crow was a letdown. The chemistry between stars Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs was awkward, and the film struggled to find its footing. The long wait and numerous changes raised expectations that ultimately went unfulfilled.

8. ‘Back to Black’

In a baffling decision, the biopic centered around Amy Winehouse focused more on the men in her life than on her own story. This misstep overshadowed the film’s potential to honor her legacy and left audiences disappointed.

9. ‘The Union’

Starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, The Union was exactly what it advertised: a standard action movie. While it wasn’t terrible, it offered nothing beyond the expected, leaving audiences wanting more from Berry’s talent.

10. ‘Civil War’

Marketed as a thought-provoking exploration of America’s divisive political climate, Civil War turned out to be a dull character study that failed to deliver on its promise. The film’s pacing and lack of excitement left viewers feeling underwhelmed.

As we reflect on the cinematic landscape of 2024, it’s clear that not every film can be a hit. While some movies provided unforgettable moments, others served as reminders of the importance of quality storytelling and execution in filmmaking. Let’s hope that as we move forward, filmmakers take these lessons to heart and strive for excellence in their future projects.