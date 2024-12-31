Muni Long exposes Atlantic Records over ‘Timber’ song drama

In a recent TikTok video, singer and songwriter Muni Long opened up about her experiences with Atlantic Records, alleging manipulation surrounding her contributions to the hit song “Timber” by Pitbull and Kesha. This revelation has sparked conversations about artist rights and the music industry’s treatment of Black creators.

The backstory of ‘Timber’

Released in 2013, “Timber” became a chart-topping success, but Muni Long’s involvement in the song’s creation has remained largely unrecognized. Long co-wrote the track’s hook, post-chorus and bridge alongside Breyan Isaacs. Initially, Atlantic Records expressed enthusiasm for the song, even considering giving it to rapper Flo Rida before ultimately deciding on Pitbull as the featured artist.

Unforeseen changes and re-recordings

As the release date approached, Long was contacted by Atlantic Records with an unexpected request. The label asked her to come into the studio to re-record some vocals. According to Long, the studio informed her that the featured artist, widely believed to be Kesha, was struggling to hit the high notes required for the song. Consequently, they wanted Long to adjust her vocals to match Kesha’s range.

Muni Long reveals Atlantic Records gave Pitbull “Timber” without her permission and made her re-do the chorus because Kesha wasn’t able to hit the right note in the song.

Long expressed her frustration, noting that the changes made to her original work were significant. When she inquired about the alterations, the label explained that they were necessary to ensure a seamless blend with Kesha’s vocals. This situation raises questions about the creative control artists have over their work and the extent to which record labels can dictate changes.

Compensation issues

Adding to her grievances, Long claimed that she was never compensated for the re-recording sessions. This lack of payment is a common issue faced by many songwriters and artists, particularly those from marginalized backgrounds. Furthermore, Long revealed that Kesha’s mother attempted to secure a 2 percent publishing stake in “Timber,” despite Kesha not contributing any lyrics to the song. This incident highlights the complexities of music publishing and the often-overlooked contributions of Black artists.

A stand against exploitation

Recently, Muni Long made headlines again by posting an Instagram video where she declared her refusal to write songs for “non-melanated artists” from Atlantic Records. This bold statement reflects her commitment to advocating for Black artists and ensuring that their contributions are recognized and respected within the industry.

The broader implications

Muni Long’s experiences with Atlantic Records are not isolated incidents but rather part of a larger narrative about the exploitation of Black artists in the music industry. Many artists have shared similar stories of being undervalued and manipulated by record labels, which often prioritize profit over the creative rights of the individuals who contribute to their success.

As conversations about equity and representation in the music industry continue to grow, Long’s revelations serve as a crucial reminder of the importance of supporting Black artists and advocating for fair treatment. It is essential for fans and industry professionals alike to recognize the contributions of songwriters and ensure that they receive the credit and compensation they deserve.

Muni Long’s allegations against Atlantic Records shine a light on the ongoing struggles faced by Black artists in the music industry. By sharing her story, she not only empowers herself but also paves the way for future generations of artists to stand up for their rights. As the industry evolves, it is crucial to foster an environment where creativity is celebrated, and artists are treated with the respect they deserve.