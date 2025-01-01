Cowboys star Dak Prescott’s fiancée a victim of $40K theft

The fiancée of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was reportedly the latest victim of what the Federal Bureau of Investigation calls a foreign-based robbery crew that is targeting professional athletes.

Sarah Ramos, whom Prescott proposed to about two months ago, had nearly $40,000 worth of goods stolen from her unlocked car while participating in a Pilates class in Dallas, according to a police report obtained by the WFAA news outlet.

The theft is the latest in a recent rash of bold break-ins and home invasions of very wealthy athletes around the country.

The outlet reported that Ramos “quickly rushed inside due to the rain” and “forgot to lock her [vehicle door],” making her valuables easily accessible.

The incident also took place about two months after Prescott proposed to Ramos, who is the mother of their 10-month-old daughter and is expecting their second child.

The thieves reportedly got away with “designer handbags and wallets from Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada, as well as computer software and cash” totaling about $40K in losses.

The FBI states that a criminal enterprise from South America is most likely responsible for a succession of burglaries, which include break-ins of the mansions of NFL superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in suburban Kansas City and NBA icon Luka Doncic in Dallas.

“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a statement obtained by ABC News, adding that “organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes” between the fall months of September and November.

The FBI offered specificities on how the organized crime teams are gaining access to these homes despite being armed with expensive security systems.

“Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities.”