Dak Prescott finally signs big contract with Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has finally signed a long-term contract with the Dallas Cowboys after years of handwringing and great public debate.

The 27-year-old quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million deal on Monday, March 8, 2021, with the Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, the flamboyant and bombastic owner of the highest valued franchise in all of American sports, according to Forbes.

As soon as Prescott signed on the dotted line, he got a bear-hug from his brother, Tad, signaling the end of very contentious contract negotiations that produced bruised feelings and egos on both sides of the bargaining table.

When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday evening that the massive contract makes Prescott the second-highest-paid QB in the NFL. Even better for Prescott is that a league-record $126 million of the $160 million contract is guaranteed.

Breaking it down, Prescott will be paid an astronomical $42 million annually for the first three years of the deal and could make up to $164 million with the incentive-laden deal.

And if that was not good enough, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Prescott will receive a mammoth $66 million signing bonus and that he has a no-trade clause. What this means is if Prescott goes on to perform poorly for the Cowboys, the team cannot just trade him to any sorry franchise and that Prescott gets to approve what team he would be shipped to.

Most sports and football fans view this as “about time,” according to social media, after being vastly underpaid on a rookie contract. Last season, Prescott played under the franchise tag instead of a long-term deal.

Now, Prescott finally has his market-valued contract — and then some.