Dak Prescott’s brother wants him out of Dallas after playoff loss

The brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wants him out of the city due to the relentless barrage of hate the family is receiving in the aftermath of their humiliating blowout loss in the playoffs.

Even before the game was over with Cowboys were being cooked on the field 48-16 — before scoring late TDs to make the game more respectable at 48-32 — a herd of enraged Cowboys fans stampeded onto the social media platforms of the Prescott family roar their disapproval of their

The sentiments are succinctly summarized in this tweet from admitted Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless:

GET RID OF DAK PRESCOTT. ENOUGH OF THE SUFFERING. HE WAS A 4TH-ROUNDER FOR A REASON. I THREW HIS JERSEY AWAY FOR A REASON. HE'S NOW 2-5 IN THE PLAYOFFS. BIG-MOMENT LOSER. NOT A DALLAS COWBOY QUARTERBACK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 14, 2024

Dak Prescott’s brother, Tad, said fans are incessantly launching missiles of hate at the quarterback because of his ineptitude in playoffs, despite depositing the best regular season statistics of his career. Dak Prescott threw for a league best 36 touchdowns, threw for over 4500 yards and was one of the league’s top MVP candidates for most of the year.

The Cowboys, and their bombastic and flamboyant owner Jerry Jones, had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, However, after Prescott faltered against first-year starter Jordan Love to fall to 2-5 in the playoffs, Tad Prescott declared that he has had enough of overzealous Cowboys fans.

He wants Dak Prescott out of Dallas. Now.

Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings — Tad Prescott (@Tp1stprescott) January 20, 2024

Most Cowboys disciples are relieved that Prescott is in the last year of his exorbitant contract and can be released or leave the team following the 2024-25 NFL season.

Dak Prescott even admitted that being constantly pummeled is “getting old,” but has resigned to the fact that it’s “not going to stop” until he gets the Cowboys a Super Bowl trophy or departs the squad.