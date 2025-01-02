Outraged Detroit residents demand answers over destroyed court files

Detroit‘s fight for justice has hit another roadblock. The destruction of critical court files under Mayor Mike Duggan‘s previous role as Wayne County prosecutor has left countless families unable to challenge questionable convictions. These records — spanning decades of cases — represented the last hope for many seeking to prove their innocence.

A pattern of deflection

The mayor’s office continues to dodge responsibility despite growing evidence of improper handling of these vital documents. When confronted by The Detroit News, according to The Detroit Metro Times, the administration attempted to mislead the public about record retention laws. While claiming current laws didn’t apply during that period, they conveniently omitted that other state regulations required preserving these files.

The administration’s explanation about roof damage at a county warehouse forcing document disposal doesn’t align with established protocols. Legal experts familiar with Michigan’s record retention policies maintain that proper procedures exist for protecting crucial files, even during facility emergencies.

Justice delayed, justice denied

The implications stretch far beyond paper and ink. These destroyed records represented real people, real families and real opportunities for justice. Former inmates who maintained their innocence now face nearly impossible odds of challenging their convictions without access to these crucial documents.

The silence from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office compounds the community’s frustration. Despite clear violations of state law regarding document preservation, no official investigation has been launched, leaving affected families with nowhere to turn for accountability.

Political consequences

As Duggan positions himself for a gubernatorial run as an independent candidate, this controversy casts a shadow over his campaign. The destruction of these vital records raises serious questions about judgment and accountability — qualities voters will surely weigh heavily when heading to the polls.

The community continues pushing for transparency and answers, understanding that without proper accountability, similar incidents could happen again. The destruction of these files represents more than just lost paperwork; it’s a stark reminder of how institutional actions can perpetuate injustice, particularly in communities that have historically faced systemic barriers in the legal system.

For those seeking justice, the fight continues. While the physical documents may be gone, the demand for truth and accountability grows stronger. The coming months will reveal whether city leadership will finally address these legitimate concerns or continue avoiding responsibility for actions that have deeply impacted Detroit’s pursuit of justice.