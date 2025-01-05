Police file warrant to have Nicki Minaj arrested

The police in Detroit have filed to have Nicki Minaj arrested for allegedly assaulting her former manager.

According to a report from TMZ, the Detroit Police Department has sent an arrest warrant request to the district attorney’s office in Wayne County, Mich., to have the “Moment 4 Life” mogul apprehended for allegedly laying hands on Brandon Garrett.

The prosecutor will decide if charges will be filed.

Garrett has already filed a civil lawsuit surrounding a verbal altercation that turned violent after a concert in the Motor City.

In April 2024, Garrett claims that Minaj called him to her dressing room after a performance and berated him at high volume for having someone else handle her prescription run for her.

Garrett said Minaj became enraged and told him that his “life is over” and hit him in the face with her open hand. She also slapped his wrist, according to the lawsuit, which knocked documents out of his hand that fell to the floor.

He’s suing the rap star for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress — and he’s asking for punitive damages.