A.R. Shaw’s global mission to bridge culture through journalism

Author and cultural commentator A.R. Shaw has built his career on bridging divides – between cultures, continents, and communities. The acclaimed journalist, whose work spans from White House correspondence to his recent book “Trap History,” reflects on a transformative year that has taken him from Ghana to Italy, while expanding his influence in global media markets.

In this candid conversation, Shaw shares insights on faith, the future of AI in journalism, and the enduring impact of Black media pioneers. As he looks toward 2025, he discusses the delicate balance of preserving cultural heritage while embracing new technologies and perspectives in an ever-changing media landscape.

What is your mission for giving to those who don’t have information and knowledge guidance?

It’s important to be a conduit for factual information in a time when misinformation has become prominent. The mission of journalists and authors should always be to educate the masses. When the opportunity arises to inform the public, it should always be taken seriously.

Share three journalism and historical cultural insights that you experienced as you do community impact work?

I’ve learned that journalists have the power to educate and inform. When the art is not used properly, it can be a tool that misinforms and divides society. It’s important for journalism standards to be upheld to enrich communities around the world.

From a historical standpoint, it’s important to honor the ancestors who paved a way in media such as Ida B. Wells, Zora Neal Hurston, Amiri Baraka, Nikki Giovanni, and others. Their work can serve as a guide for the present and future.

I’ve also gained insight on how to protect Black art while introducing and sharing with other cultures around the world.

What have been the two high points of your year?

There have been several highlights for 2024. One is being interviewed by a prominent Italian journalist who flew to the United States for coverage. And another highlight was serving as a keynote speaker at West Chester University in Philadelphia.

What have you done to elevate yourself and business?

I have elevated myself and business by increasing my network. This has allowed me to expand my brand beyond local areas and into global markets from Canada, to Italy, to the Czech Republic.

What did you learn about yourself that taught you something new?

I learned that it’s important to seek new information everyday. By furthering education, it helps to expand creativity and to advance in your respective field.

How do you see yourself incorporating AI in three ways that will make you different and more successful brand?

A.I. has helped to increase productivity on several fronts. In terms of business, I use A.I. to help outline and organize business plans, it helps to provide insight on different industries, and it also helps with the creative process of gathering notes ahead of production.

How did you listen to people with a new ear for value sharing?

Listening is the best way to better understand different perspectives. It’s key to listen to obtain information and knowledge.

Where did you travel that made you appreciate culture more?

Traveling to Ghana was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to connect with ancestors and also find space to create. It was great to experience the culture of West Africa while also sharing my own. I encourage all Black people to travel to Africa.

Name three people that inspired you and what you learned from them?

Parents: They have taught me the importance of patience and continuing to seek education.

Dr. Lita Hooper: College professor who taught me how to better hone my skills in literature and journalism.

Malcolm X: Reading the autobiography of Malcolm X helped me to see the world in a different view and how to personally work towards self-improvement. His community work continues to serve as an inspiration.

How will the world see you differently in the new year?

I will present more projects to the world while also increasing my stance on the business front. I will continue to inform the public through different production mediums and serving as inspiration to the next generation of creatives.

How does faith give you courage and strength?

Faith centers me and allows me to understand the importance of prayer and meditation. Both are essential for health and success.

Two books you would recommend?

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen Covey. The book provides steps that can be taken to achieve success, such as beginning with the end in mind.

The Autobiography of Malcolm X. The book represents the essence of personal transformation while providing keys to building community.