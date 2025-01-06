Cynthia Erivo’s stunning 5-hour manicure dazzles at Golden Globes

Cynthia Erivo‘s Golden Globe Awards manicure took five hours to complete.

The 37-year-old actress – who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for ‘Wicked’ but lost out to Demi Moore – walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday (05.01.25) in a custom Louis Vuitton gown but it was her long colorful, diamond-encrusted nails that really caught people’s eyes. The Beverly Hilton has hosted the Golden Globes since 1961.

“This took five hours. My wonderful manicurist did it today…” she admitted on ‘Live From E!: Golden Globes’. The intricate nail design featured over 100 individual crystals and custom-mixed colors.

“I work. I’ll do my emails. I’ll do my texts. I’ll watch some TV. It’s delightful.” Celebrity manicures have become increasingly elaborate in recent years, with some designs costing upwards of $1,000.

Cynthia told how her portrayal of Elphaba has been impacting on her red carpet style over the last few months. The role of Elphaba has historically influenced its performers’ fashion choices, dating back to the original Broadway production.

“Green is Elphaba’s skin color, but what she wears a lot is black, so I’ve been trying to mess around with the shapes and the structure of different kinds of black dresses,” she said. The character’s iconic green makeup takes approximately two hours to apply for each performance.

“We’ve been playing around with it and bringing green in occasionally.” This attention to character-inspired fashion has become a trending topic among theater enthusiasts and fashion critics alike.

And it isn’t just fashion that has changed in Cynthia’s life thanks to ‘Wicked’ because she is so grateful for her relationship with co-star Ariana Grande. The pair spent over six months filming together, creating one of Hollywood’s most talked-about on-screen partnerships.

“There’s stuff that people don’t see when we’re off camera, our conversations that we have without everyone listening and how we are together after the cameras shut down,” she said. Their behind-the-scenes friendship has garnered significant social media attention.

“We’re just silly sometimes. We have our ways of making sure we can communicate without words. I love that about us. We’ve gotten to really know each other. The film, set for release in November 2024, marks one of the most anticipated musical adaptations in recent years.

“She can tell immediately when I’m tired and I can tell immediately when she’s tired, I can tell when she’s nervous, she can tell when I’m nervous. We know exactly what each other needs. We’ve just spent that much time together and have been willing to learn each other that way and it’s just been lovely.” Their chemistry has been praised by early screening audiences.

Cynthia previously told how she and her nail artist Rose Hackle have deliberately chosen for her to have long pointed acrylics as a “nod to my culture and a nod to the character” after the original Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton, sported lengthy talons in photos. Hamilton’s portrayal in the 1939 film continues to influence modern interpretations.

“I knew I wanted Elphaba to have a full set… What we did was create a nail that felt like it wasn’t just a nail that was done for her, but came from her genetic make-up,” she told Marie Claire magazine. The nail designs required specialized techniques and innovative materials to achieve the desired effect.

“In the second movie, they’re much longer, much more expressive. We’re playing with the marbling of it, we’re playing with ombré.” This creative decision reflects a growing trend in character development through cosmetic choices in film and theater productions.