The husband of a Republican Senator refused to shake Vice President Kamala Harris’ hand during the formal swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer can be seen shaking Harris’ hand after being sworn in while Fischer’s husband, Bruce, held the Bible.

The Senator’s husband refused to shake VP Harris’ hand

Bruce Fischer didn’t look Harris in the eyes as she extended her hand to him.

“May I give congratulations to you?” Harris said while holding out her hand. He simply said, “Thank you,” but did not accept the handshake.

Harris pulled back her hand and flashed a wry smile but took the formal photo with the couple. Bruce Fischer stuck his hand in his left pants pocket to ensure he would not make contact with Harris who stood on his left side.

The 48-second clip took place Friday, Jan. 3, but went viral on social media Monday.

Social media goes off on the blatant disrespect to VP Harris

Social media influencer Brian Allen denounced the act by Bruce Fischer as an “absolutely pathetic display of fragility and hate.”

“They have no home training,” writer Elie Mystal commented in response to podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen calling it “The level of class you can expect from MAGA.”

Princella D. Smith, a filmmaker who shared the video on X, added: “Bruce Fischer is exactly what is wrong with American culture right now. We have put civility on the shelf.”

Others also commented on X and Instagram.