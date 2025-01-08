Rolling Loud California lineup announced

After their incredible tenth anniversary in Miami, Rolling Loud is ready for their new era in 2025. Rolling Loud announced yesterday that they are heading towards “New music, new lineups, new movie, and new era” in their latest campaign to buzz up promo for their latest festival. 2025’s first Rolling Loud event will take place March 14-16 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. It will be slightly different from previous Rolling Loud’s as this year’s Rolling Loud California is being reduced to just the weekend rather than the customary three days. Don’t fret, though — the reduced prices and stacked lineups make up for it.

With Rolling Loud California being only two days, the admission prices are a major steal. The weekend pass — which costs $179, taxes included — is being widely promoted. The cost is $89.50 per day, and the ticket is for general entry. In comparison, Rolling Loud Miami’s cost for one day at the event last year was $179. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. PT.

Rolling Loud founders, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, made a statement about why they are lowering prices in this new era, claiming they don’t want festivalgoers having to break their banks to enjoy hip-hop anymore.

“We’re excited to switch things up with a two-day format that keeps all the energy of Rolling Loud but makes it more affordable for our fans,” the founders said. “By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet.”