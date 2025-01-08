Rolling Loud California lineup announced

After their incredible tenth anniversary in Miami, Rolling Loud is ready for their new era in 2025. Rolling Loud announced yesterday that they are heading towards “New music, new lineups, new movie, and new era” in their latest campaign to buzz up promo for their latest festival. 2025’s first Rolling Loud event will take place March 14-16 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. It will be slightly different from previous Rolling Loud’s as this year’s Rolling Loud California is being reduced to just the weekend rather than the customary three days. Don’t fret, though — the reduced prices and stacked lineups make up for it.
With Rolling Loud California being only two days, the admission prices are a major steal. The weekend pass — which costs $179, taxes included — is being widely promoted. The cost is $89.50 per day, and the ticket is for general entry. In comparison, Rolling Loud Miami’s cost for one day at the event last year was $179. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. PT.
Rolling Loud founders, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, made a statement about why they are lowering prices in this new era, claiming they don’t want festivalgoers having to break their banks to enjoy hip-hop anymore.
“We’re excited to switch things up with a two-day format that keeps all the energy of Rolling Loud but makes it more affordable for our fans,” the founders said. “By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet.”
The lineup for this year is even wilder than the price. A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti will be headlining March 15-16; Peso Pluma will be the third headliner to perform over the weekend. On March 15 you can see Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlo, YG, Ski Mask The Slump God and Larry June all hit the stage throughout the day. On March 16, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Loe Shimmy and Dom Kennedy all hit the stage before Playboi Carti closes out the festival.
There are a bunch of newcomers and first-time performers who will be at Rolling Out California as well. One of the biggest standouts is Gelo, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, whose song “Tweaker” has been the talk of the internet since it dropped last week. Lazer Dim 700 was one of the brightest new stars of 2024, and he will make his Rolling Loud debut as well — not to mention 03 Greedo, Hurricane Wisdom and so many more. This year’s festival in California will be lit!