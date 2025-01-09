White conservatives across the country are raging as ferociously as the Los Angeles wildfires, claiming that DEI and Black Mayor Karen Bass are responsible for the infernos that have devastated large swaths of the metro area.

According to the Los Angeles Times, more than 2,000 homes, businesses and buildings have been reduced to smoldering ruins throughout Los Angeles County. At least five people have died and multiple A-list celebrities have watched their palatial estates go up in flames, particularly in Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

White conservatives overlook climate change but blame Black mayor

While there is an unmistakable link between climate change and the severity of the wildfires, Rolling Stone reports, conservatives are instead blaming the devastation on California’s “woke” politics.

“DEI means people DIE,” Elon Musk wrote Wednesday on X in response to a video of Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley discussing how she wants to diversify the department.

The Daily Beast also noted that Musk wrote “True” to a post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones about the fires being “part of a larger globalist plot to wage economic warfare and deindustrialize the United States before triggering total collapse.” Musk later deleted his response.

Fox News alum Megyn Kelly targets L.A.’s gay fire chief

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly claims Fire Chief Crowley and Bass are prioritizing “DEI” over the city’s firefighting and prevention capabilities. “In recent years, LA’s fire chief has made not filling the fire hydrants top priority, but diversity,” Kelly raged on X on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. “Who gives a sh-t if the fire chief is gay? I’m sorry but who gives a flying f-g about who she likes to sleep with, can you fight the f-ck-ng fires, madam? That’s the relevant question.”

White conservatives also take aim at Native Americans

Media Matters quoted Fox News host Jesse Watters as he blamed Native Americans for the large patches of fires, claiming that Gov. Gavin Newsom has “been tearing down dams” because “Indians wanted some of the river back so they could catch salmon. Gavin didn’t just knock down one dam for the Indians, he knocked down all four.”

On CNN, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) took a blowtorch to conservative commentator Scott Jennings when he insinuated that the fires are raging out of control because there are not enough white male firefighters because of DEI.

“We are looking at qualifications,” Crockett said to Jennings. “What diversity, equity and inclusion has always been about is saying, ‘You know what, open this up. Don’t just look at the white men. Open it up and recognize that other people can be qualified.'”

Crockett added that “if we have been good enough to build this country, we are good enough to serve and die overseas, we are good enough to serve in other ways.”

She concluded her soliloquy by saying that Jennings needs a reality check. “The fact is, stop trying to act as if only white men are the ones that are capable because right now, you’re sitting at a table with three very capable Black women,” Crockett said.