Chad Ochocinco quits Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Nightcap’ podcast?

Former NFL star Chad Ochocinco is filled with outrage after he found out after the fact that his fellow ex-football star Shannon Sharpe signed his former fiancée for a podcast.

Ochocinco, aka Chad Johnson, is feeling some kind of way because he and Sharpe co-host the popular “Nightcap” podcast under the latter’s Shay Shay Media.

The Hall of Famer Sharpe, who is also the sole host of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast and guest co-host of ESPN’s “First Take,” welcomed Ochocinco’s ex-girlfriend Sharelle Rosado’s podcast “Humble Baddies.”

Shannon Sharpe announces new podcast under Shay Shay Media

On X, Sharpe announced: “We’re proud to announce that #HumbleBaddies has joined the Shay Shay Media family! Thank you Sharelle, Ashley, and Alexis ?? The newest episode of Humble Baddies is out RIGHT NOW on their YouTube channel! Go like, subscribe, watch and share! @SharelleRosado_ @ShannonSharpe.”

When Ochocinco learned through social media that Sharpe signed his ex-girlfriend without telling him first, he was filled with a sense of betrayal and outrage.

Chad Ochocinco irate at the deal’s announcement

“So nobody was gonna run this by me first to see if i was okay with this partnership,” Johnson quote tweeted the post, adding in a second tweet, “Y’all got me f-cked up I’ll do my own damn podcast,” followed by a peace sign emoji.

No word if this means that Ochocinco is ending his partnership with Sharpe on “Nightcap” and, thus, severing their friendship. There is also no word if Sharpe has reached out to Ochocinco after learning how his friend feels about the move without his prior knowledge or consent.

Chad Ochocinco and Sharelle Rosado were set to get married

Rosado and Ochocinco are the parents of a daughter, Serenity, who was born in January 2022. The couple got engaged about a year later. However, the former footballer and the reality TV star announced their split in October 2024.

After the breakup, Rosado went on the “Reality with the King” podcast to explain that his serial infidelity ended the engagement with Ochocinco.

“When we were together, there were some… going on and I found out about it, texting other women, you know, [inaudible] around,” Rosado told podcast host Carlos King.

“I was like, ‘F–k this sh-t. Do you know who I am?'” said Rosado, a star on “Selling Tampa.” “I know who you are and I respect what you have. But it is what it is. And nobody’s perfect. I just feel like, when things happen be honest about it. It shouldn’t lead to that point of how I’m finding out.”