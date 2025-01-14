VP Kamala Harris celebrates Delta legacy on Founders’ Day

The intersection of political power and cultural heritage created a memorable moment on Jan. 6 when Vice President Kamala Harris demonstrated the enduring bonds of the Divine Nine fellowship. Her social media tribute to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated on their Founders’ Day illuminated the deep connections that unite Black Greek-letter organizations, even as members ascend to the highest offices in the nation.

A legacy of excellence and service

The story begins at Howard University on Jan. 13, 1913, where 22 visionary young women established Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. with an unwavering commitment to public service and social justice. Their pioneering spirit helped lay the groundwork for generations of leaders who would follow in their footsteps.

Those founders could scarcely have imagined that over a century later, their organization would be celebrated by the first woman and first person of color to serve as Vice President of the United States. Yet their dedication to excellence, education, and community uplift helped create the pathway that made such achievement possible.

Breaking barriers through unity

While Harris holds membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., her recognition of Delta Sigma Theta’s founding reflects the sophisticated understanding that progress comes through solidarity. This acknowledgment resonates particularly with those who came of age during the social movements of the 1980s and 1990s, when Divine Nine organizations worked in concert to address challenges facing the Black community.

The vice president’s message carries special weight given her own groundbreaking journey. As a graduate of Howard University who pledged a Black Greek-letter organization, Harris intimately understands the role these institutions play in developing leadership skills and fostering lifelong networks of support and mentorship.

Modern relevance in a digital age

The choice to share this recognition via social media platforms demonstrates an evolution in how Divine Nine traditions adapt to contemporary communication while maintaining their essential character. Where previous generations relied on in-person gatherings and printed newsletters, today’s members can instantly connect across geographic boundaries to celebrate significant milestones.

This digital evolution allows for broader engagement with sorority and fraternity heritage, creating opportunities for intergenerational dialogue about the continued relevance of these organizations’ founding principles. The vice president’s post sparked discussions about how Divine Nine members can leverage their collective influence to address present-day challenges.

Advancing the mission

Delta Sigma Theta’s impact extends far beyond campus boundaries through programs focused on economic development, educational excellence, international awareness, physical and mental health and political awareness and involvement. These initiatives reflect an understanding that meaningful change requires sustained commitment across multiple domains.

The organization has consistently demonstrated leadership in civil rights advocacy, from the founders’ participation in the Women’s Suffrage March of 1913 to present-day efforts promoting voter registration and civic engagement. This legacy of activism resonates with those who witnessed and participated in pivotal moments of the late 20th-century civil rights movement.

Mentorship and professional development

The sorority’s emphasis on academic achievement and career advancement has produced notable leaders in fields ranging from education and science to business and politics. Members create formal and informal networks that provide crucial support for professional development, particularly in industries where representation remains a challenge.

These connections prove especially valuable for those navigating corporate environments or entrepreneurial ventures, offering guidance based on shared experiences and cultural understanding. The organization’s alumni chapters facilitate ongoing engagement that extends well beyond the collegiate experience.

Cultural impact and preservation

As keepers of tradition, Divine Nine organizations play a vital role in preserving and transmitting cultural heritage while adapting to contemporary needs. The celebrations, rituals and service projects that mark occasions like Founders’ Day provide opportunities to reinforce values and strengthen community bonds.

These traditions resonate particularly with those who pledged during the cultural renaissance of the 1980s and 1990s, when stepping and other expressions of Black Greek life gained broader recognition through media representation and popular culture.

Looking forward

Vice President Harris’s recognition of Delta Sigma Theta’s founding represents more than a ceremonial gesture. It affirms the continuing relevance of Divine Nine organizations in developing leadership, fostering excellence and advancing social justice.

As these organizations approach their second century of service, they face both challenges and opportunities. Changing demographics, evolving social attitudes and new forms of community engagement require thoughtful adaptation while remaining true to founding principles.

The enduring appeal of Divine Nine organizations lies in their ability to balance tradition with innovation, maintaining high standards while meeting contemporary needs. Their success in this endeavor ensures they will continue to shape leaders and influence society for generations to come.

The vice president’s message reminds us that the path to progress requires unity, respect for tradition and openness to change. As Divine Nine organizations navigate the future, they carry forward a legacy of excellence, service and commitment to justice that remains as relevant today as it was at their founding.

This moment of recognition from the nation’s highest-ranking woman offers both a celebration of past achievements and inspiration for future accomplishments. It affirms that the values instilled by organizations like Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. prepare members not just for personal success, but for transformative leadership in service to the broader community.