Beyond the buzz: Emily Graham on evolving DEI in marketing

In a year marked by unexpected developments and evolving conversations, the discourse surrounding DEI has become increasingly vital. As we reflect on significant societal shifts since the summer of 2020, it is clear that DEI must adapt to meet the complexities of our modern world. Emily Graham, global chief equity and impact officer at Omnicom, discusses the trajectory of DEI initiatives, emphasizing the need for broader representation beyond traditional frameworks. She highlights the challenges and triumphs within the advertising and marketing landscape, advocating for a more inclusive approach.

[Editor’s note: This is the truncated version of the full video interview available above.]

How do you envision the role of DEI evolving in advertising, marketing and business in general over the next four years?

When most people got to know and understand diversity, equity and inclusion, as we call it, DEI, it was in the forefront in the summer of 2020 after George Floyd’s murder. At that time, diversity, equity and inclusion in America was very tied to racial and social justice […] I think what we do have to do is educate people that when we say diversity, equity and inclusion, we mean ability. We mean gender identity. We mean global diversity. We mean generation and age.

In addition to bringing more people to the table, what are some other strategies that Omnicom is doing to create these safe spaces?

When a person says often that they don’t get DEI or they don’t think it’s important, what they’re really saying is, “I don’t think it’s important for me, and I don’t see myself in it.” So, part of what we’ve had to do at Omnicom is create a mission statement around diversity, equity and inclusion called All the Way […] And we believe that in order for most people to feel invested, they have to feel they’re all the way.

What do you think are some of the challenges that women face in the ad community?

Our companies are not generally underrepresented in women. Women make up, if not, in some of our industries like PR and marketing, more than 60%. What we need is representation in the places where it matters the most […] I think that women have shown and proven—we saw this globally in this meteoric rise of Vice President Kamala Harris in a very short period of time.

What role do you believe storytelling plays in the advertising and marketing community in general?

It’s our currency. Storytelling is our currency. A story can make you cry. It can make you laugh. It can make you angry. It can make you hopeful. It can make you engaged. Stories are everything. Words matter. Messages matter […] I think storytelling is going to be enhanced by AI, but it will not take the place of you and me sitting in sharing space [sic].

What would you say is your superpower?

Taking the risk, making the leap and knowing that on the other side, it would have been worth it […] Life is not made to be lived in a protective sleeve. Life is made to be felt, embraced, seen, and I think one of my superpowers is taking the risk and then making other people take the risk with me.