Dwayne Johnson opens up about his biggest regret with Dad

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will "always regret" failing to reconcile with his dad prior to his death.

The 'Fast and Furious' star, 52, had a huge argument with his father Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson over Christmas in 2019 and they failed to make up before his dad passed away several weeks later – and Dwayne has admitted he's still haunted by the fight and longs for the chance to make amends.

In a message posted on Instagram, Dwayne explained: "Five years ago today … I lost my dad."

"We got into a huge fight during Christmas, so we weren't speaking at the time of his sudden passing. Wish I reconciled but it was too late. What I'd give to have just five more minutes, to hug him hard, kiss his cheek and say: 'I love you and we're good'."

He went on to urge other men to learn from his mistakes, adding: "I know a lot of my guys out there have complicated relationships with your dads – just like I did – and maybe you aren't communicating because of unresolved stuff."

"Whatever the issue, I strongly recommend you reconcile it and make it whole. You don't want to live the alternative where it's too late, and you wake up one morning and realize you have to write your dad's eulogy.

"I don't want that for you, so go take care of that relationship while you still have your dad around. Give him a call, start with that."

Dwayne concluded by writing: "Thanks for the lessons, Soulman and as you always said, the show must go on."

The wrestler-turned-movie star lost his dad in January 2020 after former ring star Rocky suffered a pulmonary embolism and passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Florida. Rocky Johnson's legacy in professional wrestling includes breaking racial barriers as one of the first African American WWE champions.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dwayne added of his loss: "He died suddenly, just like that and I didn't get the chance to say goodbye to him … We got into a massive fight on the phone … it wasn't good and we never reconciled and I regret that. I will always regret that."

The relationship between father and son was deeply rooted in their shared wrestling heritage, with Rocky having trained Dwayne for what would become an legendary career spanning wrestling and Hollywood.

This revelation has sparked widespread discussion about the importance of family reconciliation and the impact of unresolved conflicts.