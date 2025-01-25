How Mel B rebuilt her life after Spice Girls ended

Mel B “fell so low” during her marriage to Stephen Belafonte, but her journey from pop stardom to personal struggle and eventual triumph has become a powerful story of resilience.

The 49-year-old pop star was married to producer Belafonte, also 49, from 2007 until 2017 in what she has alleged was an abusive relationship – although he has always denied the claims – and admitted that she felt “controlled and isolated” in the years that followed her initial fame as part of the Spice Girls. The Spice Girls, who sold more than 100 million records worldwide, remain the best-selling girl group of all time.

She told Schweizer Illustrierte: “I am incredibly proud to be a Spice Girl — it is part of me. But back then we were young. Our life experience was that of teenagers and women in their twenties. Life changes you. I was in a marriage for 10 years in which I was controlled and isolated from family and friends. I fell so low that I considered [taking my own life]. But I managed to get out of it.” Statistics show that domestic abuse affects millions of women worldwide, with many victims experiencing similar feelings of isolation.

The “I Want You Back” hitmaker — who was part of the world’s best-selling girl group alongside Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie C in the late 1990s — went into detail about her marriage in her book Brutally Honest and admitted that even though she worried the memoir would jeopardize her career, she made it her “mission” to help other women. The book became a Sunday Times bestseller upon its release.

She said: “In 2017 I wrote my book Brutally Honest about my experiences — at a time when hardly anyone was talking about violence against women and abuse. One in three women is affected by it. At the time I thought the book could ruin my career, but it became my mission to help other women.” Her memoir has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide and has been translated into 12 languages.

Mel, who in 2022 received an MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, has daughters Phoenix, 25, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar; Angel, 17, with Hollywood star Eddie Murphy; and Madison, 13, with Belafonte and explained that she wants her children to feel as if they can “raise their voices” in life. Her advocacy work has helped thousands of women through various charitable organizations.

She added: “[I want them] to raise their voices, to be brave, to know themselves — with all their good and bad sides, to be proud of who they are and where they come from, and to be friendly.” Through her work as a patron of Women’s Aid, she has become a leading voice in the fight against domestic abuse.

Since leaving her marriage, Mel B has become an influential advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, speaking at the United Nations and working with multiple charities. Her efforts have contributed to significant policy changes in the UK regarding domestic abuse legislation.

The singer’s journey from Spice Girl to women’s rights advocate has inspired many survivors to seek help and share their stories. Her work has been recognized by numerous organizations, leading to her appointment as patron of several women’s charities.

In addition to her advocacy work, Mel B has continued her entertainment career, appearing as a judge on various television shows and maintaining her connection with the Spice Girls through reunion tours and special appearances. Her resilience has made her a role model for both survivors and young women in the entertainment industry.

Through her platform, Mel B continues to campaign for better support systems for abuse survivors and their children. Her work has highlighted the importance of believing survivors and providing accessible resources for those seeking to escape abusive situations.