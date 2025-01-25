Trump’s inauguration: A new day for Black conservatives

In a historic moment during his reinauguration, Donald Trump addressed communities that have traditionally distanced themselves from the Republican Party. Speaking directly to Black and Hispanic voters, Trump expressed gratitude for their support, stating, “To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote.” He emphasized the record margins he achieved in these communities, promising to work collaboratively to fulfill their aspirations.

Trump’s inauguration coincided with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a symbolic gesture that resonated with many. He pledged to strive towards making King’s dream a reality, a commitment that has been met with skepticism from various civil rights leaders. However, for conservative leaders of color, this moment marked a significant endorsement of their long-held hopes.

Celebration among Black conservatives

During the “Legacy of Freedom Ball,” a gathering of predominantly Black conservatives, Rep. Byron Donalds from Florida highlighted the progress made over the past two decades. He stated, “This room was impossible 20 years ago. .. but in 2024 not only are we back, but we’re bringing Black people and Hispanic people into the Republican Party.” This sentiment was echoed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who expressed optimism about Trump’s potential to deliver on key issues such as stricter immigration policies, crime reduction, and educational reform.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Trump’s campaign has faced criticism for its mixed messaging. While it sought to appeal to Black and Hispanic voters, it simultaneously portrayed immigrants and communities of color in a negative light. Nevertheless, Trump’s focus on “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs” resonated with some voters, particularly amid concerns over inflation and economic stability.

In the recent elections, Trump garnered a larger share of Black and Latino voters compared to 2020. Approximately 16 percent of Black voters supported him, a notable increase from just 8 percent in the previous election. Among Hispanic voters, support rose to 43 percent, up from about one-third. However, Black women largely remained loyal to the Democratic ticket, with 90 percent supporting Kamala Harris.

Networking at the Hispanic Inaugural Ball

The Hispanic Inaugural Ball showcased a diverse gathering of GOP members, conservative activists, and Latin American leaders. Figures like Argentinian President Javier Milei and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña mingled with Republican lawmakers, highlighting the growing ties between the GOP and Latin American conservatives.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez emphasized the importance of listening to the needs of Hispanic communities, suggesting that Trump could maintain and even grow his support among these voters. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz noted the unprecedented shift in majority-Hispanic counties that flipped to Trump, marking a generational change in Texas politics.

Empowerment of Black conservatives

While the GOP did not add new Black members to Congress this cycle, activists are hopeful for change in the upcoming midterms. Donalds, a prominent Black surrogate for Trump, hinted at his ambitions for higher office, reflecting the aspirations of many Black conservatives.

Organizations like Bienvenido and the Black Conservative Federation have worked diligently to strengthen conservative networks among Black and Hispanic communities. Trump’s relationships with Latin American leaders, including his friendship with former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, have further solidified these ties.