Elizer Darris is the chief visionary officer and founder of Darris Group, a consultancy specializing in political, governmental, NGO and business strategies with community-centered solutions at its core. Through his work as an executive coach, trainer and speaker, Darris has established his firm as a driving force for organizational change across multiple sectors.

Darris recently spoke with rolling out about his consultant business.

How has your experience shaped your approach to community-centered solutions?

During my incarceration, my mentors and many brilliant men inside the prison helped shape the lens that I use in terms of my approach to advocating for my community. They helped me to root my identity in the community. The African saying is, “I am because we are, because we are, therefore I am.” Any business venture I’ve ever created does have community at heart because, without community, I’m nothing.

Could you elaborate on how your cross-sector approach creates more effective community outcomes?

I had an opportunity to go to Harvard. I was a young American Leadership Program fellow at Harvard. One of the things that we talked about was how crucial cross-sector collaboration is. Many of these sectors oftentimes operate in silos, and they’re not cross-pollinating or cross-communicating, and that limits effectiveness. I operate as a bridge.

What common mistakes do leaders make when engaging with communities?

They think they have the answers, can collectivize their thinking and understanding, and make that a proxy for bringing in actual and authentic community voices, particularly those most impacted by the particular matter. My work is helping people find their voice.

What unique perspectives do you bring as an executive coach?

As executive director of the Minnesota Freedom Fund and board chair of multiple organizations, I’ve had to weather many [significant] challenges on a local and national level in my short years of operating within executive capacities. Tough times make tough leaders; if they navigate those challenges properly, they go through them and do not try to go around them. I also do a lot of executive coaching with athletes.

How do you adapt your methodology across different organizational contexts?

I bring my full self into them, and I bring my community voice into all of these spaces. I don’t change, mutate into someone else, or change my vocabulary.

Can you share a specific example of how your group has transformed an organization?

I’ve consulted with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx, particularly regarding their social justice initiatives, community outreach and community development strategies. Long before Colin Kaepernick took his knee, the Lynx team wore their shirts.

What emerging trends should leaders prepare for?

DEI and procurement are the political fallout we continue to experience and see. It is time for us to make sure that our government and our corporate partners [along with those] within the nonprofit sector are leaning in, and we do this with our voices. We demand actions from our corporate partners, and leaders need to do deep introspective searches as they relate to the times that we are in, and they need to decide how they plan to use their voices in these times or not.