Bianca Dawkins champions diversity and inclusion for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Senior Manager Bianca Monique Dawkins is helping transform professional sports culture through inclusive practices. In a recent interview with rolling out CEO Munson Steed for the publication’s “Equity in Focus” series, Dawkins discussed her role in fostering diversity initiatives and creating meaningful change in sports.

When you first got the call to participate in both social change and social impact, what did you think about creating a voice for yourself and others in this position?

I’ve always been super driven by a desire to champion equity and advocate for underrepresented voices. Before joining the Timberwolves … I led several impactful initiatives in the philanthropic sector, collaborating with different organizations and communities, really fostering that belonging. When I think about what inspired me most, it really was the opportunity to influence culture in sports, especially because this industry is amazing. I feel like the platform is really unparalleled when it comes to the reach and the ability to inspire change.

The essential idea of DEI work in sports organizations where youth are watching you, young girls are seeing you in the NBA, Swin Cash leading, there’s a lot of movement by leaders like yourself. What’s the impact on the broader community there at the Timberwolves?

I would say in today’s climate, diversity means representation across all identities. Even like you mentioned, Swin Cash, myself, Black women in this industry is important. We get to have this platform for other young Black girls to see us in this space. I truly believe if you can see it, you can be it. When we talk about diversity and equity, ensuring fair access to opportunities, inclusion, which fosters environments where everyone feels like they belong. For me in sports, this not only extends to off the court, but it extends to our athletes. It extends to our fans, our communities. Making DEI essential for building trust and engagement and meaningful connections is something that really drives me and excites me. I’m just super excited and privileged to be in this role and be able to continue to create those spaces and foster those environments where people feel like they can belong.

When you’re thinking about measuring success or high points in your career, what outcomes would you like to see?

It’s all about how we can measure success. For me, first, I always want to make sure I’m recognizing and addressing the systematic disparities to be able to create those opportunities … for all of us to succeed. Then … it becomes a point of how does it inform not only my leadership by ensuring that I’m making intentional decisions, data-driven decisions, and also prioritizing fairness while uplifting marginalized voices. And so, for me, I kind of formulate all of that and how I move and shake up this space to ensure that … I’m fostering an environment where all can belong.

What role are you seeing athletes play today as part of DEI, impact, equity and respect in this industry?

With the platform that the athletes have, they have a huge role … using their platforms to uplift others. When they take that opportunity to vocalize the issues that they’re passionate about, it allows others to … rally behind those but get inspired. We know that they’re celebrities, but when they … take it a step further and say, I’m actually going to use my platform for social change, which the NBA has a historic [commitment] around social justice … it’s important that they continue to do that …. I work in a unique space where we not only have the NBA, but we also have the WNBA. The Lynx were the first team to wear those Black Lives Matter shirts. Being able to see that powerful movement and for us to be able to impact … the community … has been an exciting thing.

How do we all learn to approach difficult conversations with compassion, empathy and respect?

You want to approach every conversation with empathy and listening to understand not to respond. One of my great mentors, Tru Pettigrew, always told me, “Bianca, you got to meet people where they’re at and not where you want them to be.” … Empathy is so huge, listening to understand and really coming into this work and understanding that I may not have all the answers, but I will create the space for us all to learn together.

What are some things you’re working on to create sustainable change and culture?

In my day-to-day, it really involves overseeing our employee resource groups, partnering on training programs and … leveraging DEI analytics and … managing initiatives that build internal and external connections. Those key initiatives … can range from organized celebration nights to highlighting diverse cultures and launching a DEI training platform ….

What would you tell your younger sisters who are coming into the workplace who may not have been in a position like yours before?

I would first have them reflect on how they show up as a leader. … Early on in my career, I was very caught up in titles. I want young women coming up behind me to understand that … impact is not always in the titles, it’s about how you show up. … When I shifted my mindset, that’s when things started to really happen around me and for me, because I was going on with a positive perspective.

Let’s talk about one accomplishment you’re proud of in continuing the transformation at the Timberwolves.

… One of the things I’m super excited about that we accomplished was our community impact cultural tour … focused on showcasing the richness of North Minneapolis. … We brought young people into their community … and showed them Black ownership … Black artistry. … That was so powerful because … the students … were like, “I can be a business owner. I can do this.” They saw themselves in their community.

Any last words?

DEI is essential … We have the power to unite and influence diverse audiences. … At the Timberwolves, not only are we able to connect more with community, but it enhances our fan engagement … supports our employees and … reflects our commitment to community uplifting.