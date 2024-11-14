Kimberly Miles on wellness, entrepreneurship, and building MikTu Naturals

In a powerful episode of Equity in Focus, Kevin E. Hooks delved into the journey of Kimberly Miles, founder and CEO of MikTu Naturals. Through her brand, Kimberly has transformed a deeply personal experience into a movement for wellness, self-care, and resilience, especially for those impacted by cancer. Her story reflects the profound impact that purpose-driven entrepreneurship can have in underserved communities, offering products that prioritize both care and connection.

From corporate to purpose-driven entrepreneurship

Originally from Los Angeles, Kimberly’s career began in corporate HR, where she spent over 20 years creating positive workplaces. Yet, despite her professional accomplishments, a personal calling led her in a new direction. Her mother’s battle with breast cancer revealed the physical side effects of treatment that many overlook—like painfully cracked, achy feet due to chemotherapy. Kimberly saw an opportunity to develop a product that could bring comfort and care to those facing similar challenges, giving rise to MikTu Naturals.

MikTu’s name captures the brand’s personal touch. “M-I-K is Kim backwards, and T-U means ‘you’ in Spanish,” Kimberly explained. This combination embodies her mission: creating a gift from her to her community. Initially focused on skincare, Kimberly pivoted to foot care when she realized how underrepresented it was in wellness. She developed a foot balm made from essential oils like eucalyptus and tea tree to address dry, cracked feet—a product that quickly gained popularity and meaningful testimonials.

Building a brand that resonates with the community

Kevin and Kimberly’s conversation highlighted how her brand resonates with people across backgrounds. Kimberly shared a memorable story from an expo, where her product initially met with skepticism. When a hesitant attendee allowed his wife to try a free foot massage using MikTu’s balm, he was quickly convinced by her reaction. “I need a jar,” she told her husband, who immediately made the purchase. Since then, MikTu Naturals has grown organically, thanks to word-of-mouth support from satisfied customers.

This community-driven growth is something Kimberly values deeply. She collaborates with friends in wellness professions, such as massage therapists and spa owners, who integrate MikTu Naturals into their services. “It’s the genuine responses and feedback that matter most to me,” Kimberly shared, explaining her commitment to ensuring every product embodies the care and quality her customers expect.

Overcoming Challenges in an Unfamiliar Field

Transitioning from HR to product development came with challenges. Kimberly acknowledged that entering wellness without a clinical background posed initial uncertainties. However, she found strength in her personal experience and support from healthcare professionals within her network. “I know what works for my feet,” she said, emphasizing that her approach is rooted in authenticity and firsthand understanding. These challenges ultimately became part of MikTu’s story, underscoring Kimberly’s belief that wellness should be accessible to everyone.

A Vision for Wellness and Empowerment

When asked about her vision for MikTu Naturals, Kimberly expressed hopes of seeing it become a household name, particularly within spas and wellness centers. She’s cautious about entering mainstream retail, focusing instead on maintaining quality and control. “I want MikTu to be the go-to for foot care,” she explained, aspiring for her brand to remain true to its origins while expanding its reach.

In closing, Kevin Hooks underscored Kimberly’s journey as a testament to the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship. MikTu Naturals serves as a reminder that wellness and care can uplift communities, inspire resilience, and create spaces where empathy and empowerment thrive. Through her dedication, Kimberly Miles is not only redefining self-care but also building a legacy that champions wellness for all.