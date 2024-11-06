Patrick Young on building resilience and economic empowerment

In a powerful discussion on Equity in Focus, Kevin E. Hooks sits down with Patrick Young, a man whose life embodies resilience and transformation. From enduring a 13-year prison sentence to leading initiatives for gun violence prevention and economic empowerment, Young has become a prominent voice for change. This interview delves into his mission to uplift his community, the obstacles he has faced, and the impactful work he’s leading through Social Peace and SHARP Men.

A journey marked by resilience

Patrick Young’s story is one of survival, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of progress. Born and raised in New Orleans, Young’s life was altered forever when he lost his brother to violence, leading him down a troubled path. He served nearly 14 years in prison, facing a daunting 65-year sentence that was later reduced. Rather than let incarceration define him, Young emerged determined to make a difference.

Released in 2012, he was appointed as New Orleans’ first Director of Gun Violence Prevention and went on to create SHARP Men, an organization providing professional attire for those reentering society. “My life has been a hurricane since birth,” Young reflects, comparing his experiences to New Orleans’ iconic storms, “but I learned how to wade through the water.” His journey is a testament to the strength needed to rise above adversity and bring others along the way.

A Legacy of Community Empowerment

Hooks and Young delve into Young’s dedication to community, discussing how his work with Social Peace and SHARP Men has created pathways for others facing economic and social barriers. Driven by his personal experiences, Young explains that his focus isn’t on recognition but on providing genuine impact. His work in workforce development and reentry initiatives aims to reduce the high unemployment rate among formerly incarcerated individuals, bridging gaps and offering critical financial literacy resources.

For Young, legacy means “tangible things you can see, feel, and walk by every day.” From helping over 800 people secure employment in New Orleans to guiding youth away from the cycles of poverty and violence, his efforts are profoundly reshaping the community.

Breaking barriers through policy and education

In his role as a thought leader, Young addresses the systemic issues plaguing communities of color. Reflecting on post-incarceration life, he discusses the obstacles in accessing financial resources, housing, and employment. He believes economic literacy is essential to breaking these cycles and calls for structured support, akin to programs for military veterans, to aid those transitioning back into society. “If we can look at a model that’s effective, we can adapt that model and teach people how to transition with economic development as part of their learning,” Young shares, emphasizing the importance of financial literacy in sustaining one’s independence.

His recent book explores these themes, aiming to provide a roadmap for financial and personal growth, specifically tailored to the unique challenges faced by formerly incarcerated individuals.

The Peace Guard Initiative

Young’s latest venture, Peace Guard, extends his community work into digital spaces. Recognizing the threats in online environments for youth, Young’s initiative aims to create a safe digital playground through intervention and prevention, modeled after lifeguards watching over children at physical playgrounds. Hooks praises this approach as groundbreaking, noting the impact of digital influence on real-life violence.

By establishing Peace Guard, Young hopes to foster safe online spaces, free from the risks of cyberbullying and harmful influences that can spill over into offline violence. “We’re building a metaverse platform where parents and mentors act as ‘peace guards,’” Young explains, adding that the goal is to protect the mental and emotional well-being of youth in digital spaces.

Patrick Young’s journey from incarceration to community leader is a narrative of redemption and purpose. His efforts to uplift his community through economic empowerment, systemic reform, and innovative solutions showcase a deep commitment to social progress. Through initiatives like SHARP Men and Peace Guard, he is making a lasting impact on his community, reminding us all of the power of resilience, hope, and the drive to leave a legacy built on tangible change.

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.