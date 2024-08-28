Actor John Clarence Stewart strives to be authentic in every role

In the world of acting, authenticity is often the elusive holy grail that every performer seeks. But for John Clarence Stewart, authenticity is not just a goal — it’s a guiding principle. Known for his impactful roles in “P Valley” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” Stewart sat down with Kevin E. Hooks to discuss the deep connection between storytelling, service and the pursuit of equity in the entertainment industry.

The intersection of service and storytelling

Stewart’s journey into acting is deeply rooted in the values instilled in him by his father, a pastor. The actor reflected on how his father’s sermons, rich with purpose and service, influenced his approach to storytelling.

“When I jump into a character, it’s about service. What can I bring to this character? How does that serve the community?” Stewart explained. His commitment to serving both the character and the audience is evident in the roles he chooses and the authenticity he brings to the screen.

For Stewart, storytelling is more than just entertainment; it’s a form of service that can heal, inspire and uplift. This perspective was shaped by his personal experiences, including the loss of his father and the profound impact of films like Good Will Hunting.

“There was a service that Robin Williams gave me in that film,” Stewart explained. “I thought, if I could be a storyteller and have the effect he’s having on me right now on other people, that would be amazing.”

The preparation behind the performance

When asked about his preparation for roles, Stewart emphasized that every character requires a unique approach. Whether it’s the grief-stricken Simon from “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” or the troubled Big Teak from “P Valley,” Stewart said he dives deep into the emotional and psychological landscape of each character.

“My intention as the artist is to serve the audience and serve the story — to tell the truth, really,” he stated.

The actor said his preparation process is not just about learning lines or perfecting a dialect; it’s about becoming a vessel for the character’s truth.

“Sometimes it’s with playlists. sometimes it’s different artwork that’s inspiring to me —but it really is just letting my heart and soul be open to what’s resonant to me at the time,” he shared. This openness allows him to fully embody his characters, bringing a level of authenticity that resonates with audiences.

The lifelong journey of learning

Stewart also highlighted the importance of continuous learning in his craft. Despite his success, he said he remains a student, constantly honing his skills and seeking ways to deepen his understanding of the characters he portrays.

“Being an artist and being an actor for me is about being a continual student,” he asserted. This humility and dedication to growth are what make Stewart not just a remarkable actor, but also an inspiring figure in the industry.

His advice to aspiring actors?

“Get intimate with your taste and what matters to you, what means something to you,” Stewart counseled. “We are all specific artists. I’m in the world, in this lifetime, to do what I’m supposed to do.”

What’s next for Stewart

As Stewart continues to evolve as an artist, he said he remains committed to projects that align with his values and passions. He recently wrapped up filming an indie rom-com in Utah and is excited about upcoming projects, including a one-man show about fatherhood.

“It’s really about him and fatherhood from his lens and being a Black son,” Stewart revealed. This project, like all his work, is driven by a desire to tell stories that matter, stories that resonate with truth and authenticity.

As Hooks wrapped up the interview, he reminded listeners to “stay focused on equity in all aspects of your lives and continue to support diverse voices, especially in the arts.”

And with artists like John Clarence Stewart leading the way, the future of storytelling looks both authentic and promising.

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.