Trey Carswell on Independent Filmmaking, Community Impact, and Leadership

In the ever-evolving landscape of independent filmmaking, Trey Carswell has emerged as a beacon of purpose-driven artistry. As CEO of Moon’k Films Devoted Production Studios, Carswell isn’t just about creating films—he’s about creating impact. Recently, in a sit-down interview for Equity In Focus, Kevin E. Hooks explored how Carswell merges the art of storytelling with a commitment to uplifting his community.

From navigating the challenges of Hollywood’s gatekeeping culture to building a brand that prioritizes authentic representation, Carswell’s journey highlights the importance of perseverance, leadership, and giving back.

A filmmaker with leadership in his blood

When asked about his roots and how they influenced his career, Trey Carswell spoke with a grounded confidence that only comes from lived experience. Raised in Atlanta’s historic Fourth Ward, Trey wasn’t always that kid running around with a camera. “I was more the kid organizing the group, figuring out how we could make something happen,” he recalled with a laugh.

This natural inclination for leadership shaped his trajectory when he transitioned from acting to full-fledged filmmaking. “I never went to film school, but I learned everything I could—first in front of the camera as an actor and later behind it,” he explained.

Carswell’s first short film, “Tape”, became a defining moment for him. A crazy idea about an artist who created his work using only tape became the vehicle for Carswell’s entry into the film industry. The short film, which premiered at the 48-Hour Film Festival, won multiple awards, and it was then Carswell realized this wasn’t just a hobby—it was his calling. “It was my first project, and we won the Audience Trust Award. That let me know I was meant to be here, but with success comes more challenges,” Trey shared.

Breaking through Hollywood’s barriers

Independent filmmaking is often romanticized as a raw and unfiltered expression of art. But Carswell quickly dispelled any notion that the journey was easy. “Hollywood is a tough nut to crack,” he explained, talking about his early days doing background acting and learning the industry’s ropes. “You realize fast that it’s all about who you know. It’s a small, gatekeeping world, and they don’t let everyone in.”

The realization that Hollywood wasn’t going to open its doors to him led Carswell to build his own platform. That’s where Moon’k Films Devoted was born. “If I wasn’t going to get the opportunities I wanted, I knew I had to create them,” Trey said. He shared how Moon’k Films Devoted allowed him to focus on stories that matter—stories that don’t often get told but resonate with diverse audiences worldwide.

Kevin Hooks noted that Carswell’s approach is deeply reminiscent of the resilience seen in marginalized communities throughout history. “Black creators and innovators have always had to make their way out of no way,” Hooks commented, drawing a connection between Carswell’s journey and the larger fight for representation.

Carswell’s commitment to community

While filmmaking is Carswell’s craft, his impact stretches far beyond the screen. Throughout the interview, one theme remained constant—Carswell’s dedication to his community.

“At the end of the day, it’s not just about telling stories. It’s about giving back,” Trey said. He wasn’t speaking in hypotheticals. Through initiatives like The Carswell Catalyst—a scholarship program for young leaders—and Toys for Talent, a charity event where aspiring actors audition in exchange for donating toys, Trey ensures that the next generation gets the support they need to thrive.

“I gave out ten scholarships last summer at American University’s STEM program,” Trey explained. “And *Toys for Talent*? It’s simple—if you want to audition, you bring a toy. We donate those to children and families who don’t have the same opportunities.”

This isn’t a side project for Carswell; it’s part of his mission. “I stand on the belief that if you’re in a position to help, you should. Filmmaking is just one way I get to do that.”

A vision for the future

As the conversation wrapped up, Hooks asked a pivotal question—what’s next for Trey Carswell and Moon’k Films Devoted? Trey’s answer revealed his ambitious drive and unwavering commitment to making a difference.

“We just wrapped a project about Joseph Louw, the South African photographer who captured Dr. King’s assassination photo. That’s a project I’m really proud of,” he said. But that’s not all. “Next, I’m diving into a Western. It’s called *West Side Love*, and I’m excited to show a new side of storytelling.”

When asked about his long-term legacy, Trey responded with humility and purpose: “I want to leave something that my daughters and future generations can be proud of. I want Moon’k Films Devoted to be known for helping people—whether through the stories we tell or the lives we touch along the way.”

Crafting films, building legacy, and creating impact

In Trey Carswell’s world, filmmaking is about more than just creating art—it’s about shaping futures, inspiring leadership, and giving back to the community. Through his work with Moon’k Films Devoted, Trey is not just telling untold stories; he’s building a legacy rooted in equity, opportunity, and authenticity.

Kevin Hooks closed the interview with a reminder that resonates with creators and changemakers alike: “Support projects that don’t just entertain but also elevate.” Trey Carswell is doing just that; his journey is a testament to what happens when purpose meets passion.

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.