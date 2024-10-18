Leadership, diversity, and innovation in talent management with Mark Lewis

In a recent interview with Equity in Focus host Kevin E. Hooks, Mark Lewis, Head of Talent Management at Delek US Holdings, discussed his journey from military leadership to corporate talent development. With over two decades of experience, Lewis highlighted key elements like leadership, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) that are crucial to fostering innovation and organizational success.

From the military to corporate leadership development

Lewis’s career began in the U.S. Air Force, where he spent 24 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel. Reflecting on how military service shaped his leadership style, he emphasized the importance of strong leadership in any organization. “Without strong leadership, we wouldn’t be the fighting force we are today,” Lewis shared. His time in the military ignited a passion for developing others, which continued into his corporate career.

Upon transitioning into the corporate sector, Lewis initially joined Tesoro, an oil and gas company, focusing on learning and development. His journey eventually led him to Delek US Holdings, where he has been driving talent management for the past four years. Throughout his career, Lewis has been motivated by a personal goal to represent minorities in leadership roles, breaking barriers and inspiring others to do the same.

The power of stepping out of your comfort zone

Lewis emphasized the importance of perseverance and stepping outside one’s comfort zone for growth. He shared personal stories of criticism he faced when pursuing a college education and becoming an officer, describing the “crabs-in-a-bucket” mentality from his community. His advice: “Follow your passion, follow your heart. There will always be distractors.”

This mindset of pushing boundaries shaped his career, enabling him to overcome obstacles and reach new heights in leadership. For Lewis, personal growth and leadership development are about facing challenges head-on and learning from each experience.

Building leadership and talent management at Delek

When Lewis joined Delek, the company lacked a structured approach to leadership development. Recognizing this gap, he set out to create programs that would equip managers with the skills needed to succeed. “People don’t leave organizations—they leave managers,” Lewis said, highlighting the impact of strong leadership on employee engagement and retention.

Through his efforts, Delek has seen improvements in workforce commitment and engagement. Lewis’s focus on leadership development has not only enhanced management skills but also made the company more competitive in attracting and retaining talent.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

A key component of Lewis’s talent management strategy is incorporating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into every aspect of the organization. For him, DEI is more than a corporate buzzword—it’s a necessity for innovation and business success. Lewis stressed the need for a workforce that reflects the communities they serve, ensuring that leadership roles are filled with diverse voices.

He shared his commitment to improving representation within Delek, particularly in leadership roles, and emphasized how diversity of thought leads to greater innovation. “The more inclusive an organization is, the more innovative it becomes,” Lewis stated, tying the benefits of DEI to long-term business outcomes.

The road ahead

As the conversation concluded, Lewis reflected on his future goals. While he envisions a relaxing retirement playing golf, for now, his focus remains on developing leaders and making a positive impact through his work in talent management. “As long as I’m having fun, following my passion, and touching people in a positive way, I’m good,” Lewis remarked.

Through his leadership at Delek, Mark Lewis continues to exemplify the importance of strong leadership, diversity, and continuous learning. His insights provide a roadmap for how companies can evolve their talent management strategies to succeed in an increasingly complex business landscape.

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.