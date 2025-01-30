Black on the Block expands with Live Nation Urban

The Black-owned vendor festival Black on the Block is expanding nationwide through a partnership with Live Nation Urban. Founded by sisters Lanie and Char Edwards in Los Angeles, the festival marketplace celebrates culture and community across seven major cities.

“The partnership with Live Nation Urban is a collective win for our entire community—vendors, attendees, and Black on the Block alike,” said Lanie and Char Edwards. “Together, we’re harnessing Live Nation Urban’s resources and expertise to expand into new markets, creating spaces where small Black-owned businesses can thrive and where attendees can consistently celebrate Black joy while shopping with local entrepreneurs and circulating the Black dollar. This collaboration is about more than growing events—it’s about fostering a stronger, more unified community that amplifies voices, showcases talents, and builds lasting connections.”

Created in June 2021, Black on the Block has drawn celebrity shoppers like Chance the Rapper and KeKe Palmer, with performances by Sevyn Streeter and DVSN. The festival features more than 100 Black-owned businesses alongside dance battles, gaming stations and performances.

The Edwards sisters built the festival on community, business and celebration, creating a space for Black business owners to thrive and showcase culture beyond mainstream stereotypes.

“Part of the ethos of Live Nation Urban has always been identifying and empowering Black founders and their brands, as evidenced by our many partnerships with brands like Broccoli City Festival, ONE Music Fest, and others,” said Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban. “Lanie and Char have built a phenomenal purpose driven brand that holds a unique place in the live event ecosystem.” They’ve been able to use live events to build true economic opportunity for so many small businesses, while at the same time providing a fun and uplifting environment for their community. Our goal is to pour into them and allow the world to benefit from their vision.”

The tour begins March 23, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with stops in Atlanta, Houston and Detroit. It returns to Los Angeles for a Juneteenth celebration.

2025 Markets: