Rael Jackson discusses Real Men Cook’s upcoming cook-off

Rael Jackson, president of Real Men Cook®, sat down with rolling out for an exclusive interview to discuss the upcoming Chili & Chicken Cookoff on Feb. 2, 2025. Jackson is a visionary leader with more than 20 years in brand building and marketing. He has created multimillion-dollar brands and led initiatives recognized by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Real Men Charities continues to foster healthier families and communities.

What inspired the annual Chili & Chicken Cookoff and how does it align with Real Men Charities’ mission?

We launched this event to get Real Men Cook back on the radar of our participants. It’s always cold in February, and chili goes well with the weather […] and everybody has a chicken recipe. Our mission is to build healthier families and communities, and healthy competition brings families and communities together, which is exemplified in the 35-year history of Real Men Cook.

What do you hope attendees will take away from this event?

We hope attendees will enjoy the delicious flavors and understand the love of the men who participate for cooking and for Black people.

Why did you choose chili and chicken as the centerpiece for the competition?

Both are affordable and relatively easy; most people have a chili and chicken recipe.

How does cooking and food culture play a role in building community on Chicago’s South Side?

The need to eat is something we all have in common as humans. There are many things that divide us, but when you start at the common denominator, it makes it easier for everyone to connect. Everyone likes good food.

What are some standout moments from previous Real Men Cook events?

In 2023, Fresh Market donated fresh vegetables, seasonings, ribeye steaks, salmon fillets and chicken breasts — it was epic. We also have pictures of Barack Obama with a Real Men Cook bandana serving at an event and other pictures of him holding Sasha and Malia in his arms during another event. We’ve hosted mayors, congressmen and even Sen. Dick Durbin.

What kind of men typically compete?

The typical man loves to cook and share his food with others — chefs, caterers and ordinary family men.

How does Real Men Charities continue to uplift family values throughout the year?

Our mission is to build healthier families and communities. We have monthly programming with Black medical doctors to close the life-expectancy gap of Black men, which we believe is the root of many issues, [from] economic to safety. In the kitchen, degrees and economic status no longer matter, and men are able to interact with little separation.

What can attendees expect from this year’s cookoff?

They can expect to eat good food and watch the Pro Bowl.

How can people support Real Men Charities beyond attending events?

They can invite their favorite chefs and restaurant owners to join us and share the importance of Real Men Cook with any businesses they support.

What advice would you give to first-time competitors?

Keep it simple. A lot of people go out of their way to make elaborate chilis, but most people enjoy a traditional flavor.