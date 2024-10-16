Reworld’s Alyssa Wilds honored as a community game-changer by C.P.A.C

The Community Planning & Advocacy Council (C.P.A.C.) honored local South Jersey leaders and organizations with their inaugural Civic Leadership Awards ceremony held on Thursday, October 10th at the Double Tree Hilton in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Alyssa Wilds, Director of Corporate and Community Relations at Reworld was among the honorees at the evening event. Her work “driven by a deep commitment to representing vulnerable populations, ensuring that those without a voice are heard, and providing solutions that create meaningful impact,” is one of several factors for her continued recognized leadership in community engagement.

“We are proud of the work Alyssa does on our behalf to create authentic connections between Reworld and the communities where we operate,” said Tequila Smith, Chief Transformation Officer, Reworld. “She is a strong leader and strong advocate for partnering with and uplifting our communities through education and access.”

C.P.A.C. is a 501©3 non-profit organization headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ whose mission is to advance social, racial, and economic justice, promote successful individuals, strong families, and thriving communities. This year represents the launch of its Civic Leadership Awards Reception honoring some of South Jersey’s most recognized and accomplished leaders and organizations for their outstanding work.

The full list of honorees is available at https://www.cpacsj.org/events.