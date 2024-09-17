Reworld™ employees contribute to 9/11 Day meal packs event in NYC

Team members from Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste management, recently made a significant impact by participating in The National Day of Service and Remembrance 9/11 Day Meal Packs event in New York. This year’s event underscored the company’s ongoing dedication to community service as employees volunteered their time to prepare meals for those in need.

Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™, emphasized the importance of the event.

“Volunteering at the 9/11 Day Meal Packs event is a meaningful way for us to honor those we lost and give back to our community,” she said. “Reworld™ is proud to support this cause every year and help make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

Organized by the nonprofit 9/11 Day, the meal packs event stands as one of the largest annual volunteer efforts in the United States. The initiative transforms a day of national mourning into an opportunity for collective action and service. Volunteers from across the nation gather to pack millions of nutritious meals, which are then distributed to food banks and shelters across the country. This effort not only supports families experiencing food insecurity but also embodies the unity and resilience that emerged after the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedy.

Reworld™ has consistently participated in this event, reflecting the company’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility. Additionally, the community engagement team participates in similar meal programs across the country in communities where they serve and that experience food insecurity throughout the year.

This year, Reworld™ employees joined thousands of others to pack meals designed to meet nutritional standards, ensuring recipients receive wholesome food. These meals are distributed to various organizations dedicated to helping vulnerable populations. Below are some pictures from this year’s event including volunteers from the Reworld™ community engagement team.