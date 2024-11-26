Commissioner Miller, Kappa Alpha Psi unite to give away free holiday turkeys

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller of the 6th District partnered with Kappa Alpha Psi Calumet City-Lansing Alumni Chapter to distribute free turkeys on Saturday, Nov. 23. The event brought joy to community members, particularly those facing economic challenges.

Hundreds gathered at the Glenwood-Lynwood Public Library to receive food baskets with turkeys. The atmosphere of warmth and generosity marked a promising start to the holiday season.

This event is one of many initiatives from Miller’s office demonstrating her commitment to addressing food insecurity in her community.

“This event was a beautiful example of what happens when community partners come together,” Miller told rolling out. “It’s always heartwarming to see neighbors helping neighbors, and I’m grateful to the Kappa Alpha Psi Calumet City-Lansing Alumni Chapter for their dedication to service. Together, we made a difference for so many families this Thanksgiving.”

The fraternity chapter representatives expressed pride in their partnership: “We are proud to partner with the Dreamer Project Foundation and the Zakat Foundation to support our community during this season of giving. Providing over 100 food baskets, complete with turkeys, to south suburban families reflects our commitment to inspiring service in the public’s interest. Together, with the leadership of Commissioner Miller, we’ve made a meaningful impact.”

About 39 million people — 13% of the U.S. population — live in low-income and low-access areas, more than 1 mile (urban) or 10 miles (rural) from the nearest supermarket or large grocery store, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent food access research report, published in 2022.

As the holiday season approaches, the reality of this statistic becomes more evident. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States unemployment rate was 4.1% as of October. The annual inflation rate rose to 2.6% from 2.4% in September, according to Reuters.

Partnerships like the one between Miller and Kappa Alpha Psi are important to address these disparities. More collaborations are expected in the new year.