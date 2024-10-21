Tequila Smith honored as changemaker by New Jersey’s African American Chamber

Tequila Smith, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at Reworld, was honored along with key top executives at the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey’s (AACCNJ) 2024 Corporate Awards Dinner. The 14th annual event held on October 18, 2024, highlighted the accomplishments and leadership demonstrated by the honorees across several sectors.

Smith’s leadership in sustainability and waste management systems, dedication to corporate transformation, and industry expertise have earned her this changemaker recognition, spotlighting her commitment to innovation and game-changing solutions in the corporate world.

During Smith’s remarks at the event, she extended her gratitude toward the AACCNJ organization’s leader John Harmon; her husband of 24 years who was in the audience to celebrate her; and recognized the hard work of the team members she leads at Reworld.

“I have the honor and privilege of standing here as the EVP, but they are on the ground every day doing the work,” said Smith, during her award acceptance speech. “Your passion for people, your commitment to community, your resilience, your kindness. I’m in awe of you. And I dedicate this award to you.”

The event was held in Cherry Hill, NJ and featured networking, remarks from leaders who have set the pace for success in their areas of expertise, all while celebrating the exemplary contributions to New Jersey’s business landscape. Other honorees included:

Tim Sullivan, CEO, New Jersey Economic Development Authority, (NJEDA)

William “Smokey” Glover, Executive Vice-President, Director, Fair and Responsible Banking, Fulton Bank

Tom Bergeron, Author, Return On Information Media Company

“The 2024 honorees have played a pivotal role in positioning our members, communities, and countless individuals in realizing their ambitions thus upholding the significance of capitalism and free enterprise. It is through our engagement with representatives of both the private and public sectors that we forge these alliances to mitigate the systemic underperformance of the over 1.2 million Black people in New Jersey,” said John E. Harmon, Sr., Founder, President & CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce of NJ.