A$AP Rocky trial erupts with chaos

The A$AP Rocky trial took an explosive turn while Rihanna sat stoically in the gallery Friday, Jan. 31.

According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, a verbal altercation erupted between Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina and Deputy District Attorney John Lewin over the introduction of evidence by the defense.

Last week, Cuniff reported a witness would testify that Rocky had a prop gun on him the night he was accused of shooting at A$AP Relli.

Cuniff wrote that Lewin called this defense “garbage,” and Tacopina fired back by telling Lewin that they’ll see what the jury thinks of it.

Cuniff noted that the exchange got “really heated.”

This isn’t the first time Lewin took issue with Rocky’s prop gun defense. He previously complained about how long it took Rocky’s team to inform the prosecution of it.

“This is a straight ambush,” he said at the time, per Cuniff, also describing the witness as someone they’d “never been able to talk to.”

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold concurred with the prosecutor’s sentiments. He subsequently admonished the defense and reminded everyone that they were required to present any oral or written statements from potential witnesses 30 days in advance.

“I don’t think it’s fair that he waited until this long to disclose the starter pistol. I just don’t believe you’re paying fair,” the judge said, according to Cuniff.

As commotion filled the courtroom, Cuniff said Rihanna, who was sitting with a stern face behind her man, got up, left the courtroom walked down the hall for a brief respite.