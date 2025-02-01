Tyga shuts down Alabama Barker pregnancy rumor

Tyga has shut down the rumor he got Travis Barker’s 19-year-old daughter Alabama pregnant. The controversy has generated millions of social media impressions across various platforms.

Internet personality and rapper Bhad Bhabie – whose real name is Danielle Bregoli – explosively claimed that the ‘Rack City’ hitmaker, 35, and fellow rapper Soulja Boy, 34, were intimately involved with the teenager daughter of the Blink-182 drummer, 49, on her diss track ‘Over Cooked’. The track initially garnered over 500,000 streams before being removed.

Soulja Boy subsequently threated to sue the 21-year-old star – who went viral in 2016 after using the catchphrase “Catch me outside, how ’bout that?” on ‘Dr. Phil’ – for $10 million and even hit her in an expletive-laden rant on X. His viral Dr. Phil appearance has accumulated over 50 million views across platforms.

“You not Black, you not gangsta, you not s***,” he fumed. “You ain’t no bad baby, you a crack baby. I don’t care how much money you get, you a crackhead deep down. And I’m suing your ass, b****, and I want all of my money too. Defamation of character, you lied on my name to the internet. I want $10 million in cash.”

Alabama, who has been locked in a feud with Bregoli for a few months now, also denied the claims and insisted she doesn’t even know ‘Crank That’ hitmaker Soulja Boy. Her social media following has grown by 20% since the controversy began.

“Let’s clear this up! I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga..” she said on TikTok. “I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.” The video quickly accumulated over 2 million views.

And now, Tyga – who used to date Alabama’s dad Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner – has dispelled her claims, branding the gossip “honestly ridiculous”. The rapper’s relationship with Jenner was highly publicized between 2014 and 2017.

“This the dumbest s*** I ever heard,” he wrote on X on Friday (31.01.25). “yall believe anything yall see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.” His post has been shared over 100,000 times.

The scandalous track in question was taken down, but Bregoli re-uploaded it and removed any mention of the pair. The revised version has received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Alabama and Bregoli’s spat started after the latter accused her rival of trying to steal her lover Le Vaughn – the father of her young daughter – from her, which Alabama denied, though she did confirm he had contacted her to declare his feelings for her, but insisted she’s not interested. The ongoing drama has dominated entertainment news cycles.

“I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man,” she told her followers. The statement received widespread support from her fanbase.

Meanwhile, Bregoli – who revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in November – had accused Vaughn of domestic violence by posting since-deleted security camera footage of him allegedly forcing her to the ground. The incident sparked serious discussions about relationship abuse on social media.

The controversy has highlighted the increasingly complex intersection of social media, music industry feuds, and personal relationships. Industry experts note that such public disputes often lead to increased visibility and engagement for all parties involved, though sometimes at the cost of reputation and personal well-being.

Legal analysts suggest that defamation cases in the social media era present unique challenges, particularly when claims are made through creative works like music tracks. The potential $10 million lawsuit threatens to set new precedents in social media defamation cases.

The situation continues to evolve as fans and media outlets closely monitor developments across various social platforms. Mental health experts have expressed concern about the impact of such public controversies on young celebrities and their followers.