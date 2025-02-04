50 Cent calls Big Meech ‘a rat,’ vows he’ll be exposed

Rap mogul 50 Cent has just added to his long list of historical beefs which now includes Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the face and co-founder of the revered Black Mafia Family (BMF).

Apparently, Fifty took umbrage with Big Meech rubbing shoulders with fellow hip-hop impresario Rick Ross who has been a decades-long adversary of 50 Cent’s.

Rick Ross hosting a welcome home concert for Big Meech

Big Meech is standing alongside Rick Ross as the “Aston Martin Music” rapper informed his 20 million Instagram followers that he will be hosting a Big Mecch welcome home concert in Sunrise, Fla., on the eve of Valentine’s Day, Feb. 13.

This would seem to be a symmetrical situation since Rick Ross is the author of the blockbuster track “BMF (Blowing Money Fast),” where he evokes Big Meech’s name in the song’s chorus line.

50 Cent resuscitated the BMF brand with the TV series of the same name

The conflict may lie in the fact that 50 Cent created the hit series “BMF” which turned Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., into a national star and media darling.

Fifty may be feeling slighted that Meech is aligning himself with his enemy, Rick Ross, instead of forming a partnership with the man who brought the TV series “BMF” to life and resuscitated the legend of Big Meech.

50 Cent likens Big Meech to a rat

Whatever the rationale, Fifty posted an inflammatory message for his 33 million Instagram followers that features a photo of a large rat. The caption includes an admonishment to Big Meech that says, “I think I’m Big Meech.” Fifty goes on to say: “The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with Tammy Cowins her tell-all documentary reveals the truth.”

50 Cent said Big Meech will be exposed in a documentary

Who is Cowins? She is a producer of the “BMF” series that centers around the founding and expansion of the Black Mafia Family co-founded by Big Meech and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Cowins secured the rights to the brothers’ story which formed the basis of the TV series that 50 Cent created.

Now it makes sense to fans of the “BMF” TV series because Fifty recently announced that he is going to end the show, which coincides with the partnership announcement between Big Meech and Rick Ross.