Big Meech, the infamous co-founder and face of the Black Mafia Family, has been photographed for the first time since being released from federal prison after serving nearly 16 years.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory has been transferred from the FCI Coleman Low federal prison in Wildwood, Fla., to a community confinement center run by the Miami Residential Reentry Management Office.

There, Meech was outfitted in street clothes and took a photo with an unidentified individual. He has yet to make a public statement about undergoing his transition back into society.

The Detroit-born Big Meech, his brother and co-founder Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, and others were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency in 2005 on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering and sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2008. However, earlier this year, a judge shortened his sentence.

As a condition of his release from federal confinement, Meech has to undergo drug counseling and potentially undergo drug and alcohol testing.

Big Meech’s attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, released a statement that was obtained by Hot 97 after Meech was released from prison.

“I’m overjoyed that Demetrius Flenory is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars. Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience. He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter,” Barnett penned. “He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside – there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual.”

Meech’s life story, which has reached almost mythical proportions, was the inspiration behind the 50 Cent blockbuster series “BMF” which coincidentally stars his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory. The show has been such a hit with fans that it was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year.