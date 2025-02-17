WNBA legend Lisa Leslie quits trying for coaching job

WNBA icon Lisa Leslie said she has given up trying to procure a head coaching job in the league after being rejected in favor of allegedly less qualified candidates.
Lisa Leslie is appalled that she can’t land a coaching job
Leslie was speaking on the popular “Unapologetically Angel” podcast when she told Angel Reese that she felt slighted by the hiring crews of two teams, whom she declined to name.
The resume is sterling and unimpeachable: Leslie is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA MVP, eight-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist. And when she coached in the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league, she won another championship.
Despite that illustrious portfolio, Leslie feels she was snubbed twice for inferior male talent who have never played the game at the highest level.
Lisa Leslie said she will no longer try to coach in the WNBA
There was a finality to Leslie’s voice when she uttered the next statement: “You know, you’ve got to be ten times as great as a Black woman in this industry. And when I tell you that who these people hired is not better than me, and what I can do for this team and players.
“I will never attempt to coach in the WNBA again, period. I moved on,” Leslie concluded.
Neither the WNBA nor the unnamed teams have commented on Leslie’s remarks.
During the hourlong sitdown on Reese’s podcast, Leslie doled out advice on how Reese can improve her game. Reese was maligned in 2024 for missing layups and hovering around the 30-percent mark when shooting near the basket.
Lisa Leslie gives Angel Reese her flowers
Leslie also praised Reese for showing considerable improvement on her outside shot, her ballhandling and her defense. She also lauded Reese for wanting to get better all-around, and Leslie said she will aid the second-year player as the upcoming WNBA season commences in May 2025.