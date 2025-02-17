WNBA legend Lisa Leslie quits trying for coaching job

WNBA icon Lisa Leslie said she has given up trying to procure a head coaching job in the league after being rejected in favor of allegedly less qualified candidates.

Lisa Leslie is appalled that she can’t land a coaching job

Leslie was speaking on the popular “Unapologetically Angel” podcast when she told Angel Reese that she felt slighted by the hiring crews of two teams, whom she declined to name.

The resume is sterling and unimpeachable: Leslie is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA MVP, eight-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist. And when she coached in the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league, she won another championship.

Despite that illustrious portfolio, Leslie feels she was snubbed twice for inferior male talent who have never played the game at the highest level.

Lisa Leslie said she will no longer try to coach in the WNBA