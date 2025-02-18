Rap star A$AP Rocky, the boyfriend of global goddess Rihanna, was found not guilty on all charges in a Los Angeles County court on Tuesday evening, Feb. 18.

Rocky, who was born in Harlem, New York, as Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was exonerated on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

As soon as the “not guilty” verdict was read by the lead juror, a deafening chorus of screams erupted from the back of the courtroom. A$AP Rocky raised his hands in celebration and immediately turned and dived over the court pews to hug Rihanna, who was screeching and crying.

“Thank y’all for saving my life,” he reportedly said while clinging tightly to his supporters, according to the New York Post.

Curiously, the judge did not reprimand Rocky or his screeching family members. After he composed himself, Rocky returned to stand next to his defense team as the second count was read aloud, which was also “not guilty.”

Many legal pundits and fans felt that Rocky was taking a huge gamble on turning down the judge’s plea to take the 180-day pre-trial plea deal offered by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

A$AP Relli, who was the prosecution’s star witness, told the jury that his former childhood friend A$AP Rocky had confronted him outside a parking garage in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

After the argument ensued, Relli explained that Rocky shot him as he ran away; he said his knuckles were grazed by the bullet.

However, members of the LAPD never found evidence of a shooting at the specified location. But days later Relli showed up at the police station and presented officers with shell casings he said he gathered from the alleged scene of the crime.

That fact became a major point of contention between the district attorney’s office and the defense team.

During closing arguments on Friday, the newspaper reports, the defense told the jury that Relli “lied to you about so many crucial things.” The jury did not deliberate on Monday due to President’s Day.