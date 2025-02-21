Ne-Yo claps back at critics of his polygamy

Ne-Yo is dating three women, influencer Arielle Hill and two models known on social media as Bella and Phoenixx Feather, and while he has faced criticism over the situation, the 45-year-old star – whose real name is Shaffer Smith – isn’t too concerned. His polyamorous relationship has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “Them: ‘NEYO WE DON’T APPROVE OF YOUR POLY RELATIONSHIP.'” The post quickly became one of his most engaged content of the year.

In response, Ne-Yo included a smiling selfie in which he wore a black-and-white t-shirt that had the slogan: “Fun fact: I don’t care.”

The ‘So Sick’ hitmaker sparked rumors he was in a polyamorous relationship in July 2023, after finalizing his divorce from Crystal Renay, when he was pictured on the beach holding hands with Arielle and Bella, and the following year, he confirmed he was dating both of them, as well as Phoenixx. The beach photos went viral, generating millions of views across various platforms.

And while Ne-Yo has admitted he would like polygamy to be legalized, he has no plans to campaign for that as he isn't planning to tie the knot.

Asked if he thinks people in polygamous relationships should be able to marry both their partners, he told TMZ: "I feel that in the realm of love and romance, let people do what they want to do as long as it's not hurting anybody Sure, why not?"

But asked if he'll go and lobby the government to change the law, he added: "No to be honest, I don't need the government to tell me what I can and can't do when it comes to my personal life."

"[Marry multiple women?] Who knows, depends on the situation, I'm not going to let it ruin my day, the people I love know I love them."

The 45-year-old singer insisted he won't be "recommending" his situation to other people.

Asked if he'd advise others to try polygamy, he said: "I don't recommend anything to anybody. What works for me may not work for you and vice versa. Find out what works for you."

The 'Masked Singer' winner – who has two children with former partner Monyetta Shaw and three with Crystal – also teased his new relationship situation may inspire some of his new songs.

Asked why he has never sung about polygamy, he said: "The songs depend on the situation and the circumstance and this is the first time I've been in a relationship, a situation, like this so that's not to say no songs about it will come, they will come."

"I don't force it when it comes to music, it happens organically."

The singer's candid approach to discussing his relationships has sparked broader conversations about modern relationship dynamics.