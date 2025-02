Prolific producer Kathy Taylor has formulated another fright-fest for fans to firmly sink their teeth into with “Donors.” The spine-tingling TV series, directed by Omegia Keeys, revolves around an unwanted human who is desperate to join a coven of vampires to upgrade her lifestyle. But her lust for love, validation, and immortality spawns unforeseen dangers. The series can be viewed on AboutFace Media.