Saquon Barkley, the record-setting running back who powered the Philadelphia Eagles to a commanding victory in Super Bowl LIX, has finally gotten the big bag he felt he deserved.

Saquon Barkley now makes record-setting money

The Eagles have made Barkley the highest paid running back in NFL history when the two sides agreed to a two-year, $41 million deal with $36 million in guaranteed money, Yahoo! Sports reported.

Barkley also has an additional $15 million in escalators available, though the specifics have not been divulged.

The former Penn State Nittany Lions star will sign the extension one season into a three-year $37.75 million deal when he joined the Eagles in the offseason after the New York Giants cast him aside.

Now, according to Sports Illustrated, Barkley will become the first running back to ever earn $20 million per season.

Saquon Barkley set the league on fire in first year with Eagles

The contract was well earned. Barkley ran for 2,005 yards in 2024-25, an Eagles record and the second-most all time. Barkley could have broken the single-season rushing record of 2,105 set by Eric Dickerson in 1984, but Barkley and Eagles coaching staff chose to rest Barkley in the final game of the season.

Saquon Barkley sacrificed an individual record for a Super Bowl win

The gamble paid off. Barkley, 28, generated 2,283 yards from scrimmage, including pass receptions, while tallying 15 touchdowns. His 2,504 yards from scrimmage in the regular season and playoffs combined are the most in NFL history. And he was enough of a decoy during Super Bowl 2025 that it powered the Eagles to their second Lombardi Trophy over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkley’s spectacular gridiron exploits earned him NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Pro selection.