1 of 2 suspects in fatal G$ Lil Ronnie shooting arrested

One of the two men suspected in the fatal shooting of Fort Worth rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter has been arrested.

1 suspect in custody

Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez announced during a press conference, according to Fox 4, that 24-year-old Adonis Robinson of Fort Worth was arrested on Thursday, March 6 in Livingston, Texas, about 75 miles northeast of Houston.

According to WFAA, Hernandez did not divulge what led the Texas Rangers to snatch up Robinson in Livingston, a 240-mile drive from the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill, the site of the double murder shooting at a car wash.

Suspects ambushed G$ Lil Ronnie and his child

Authorities contend that Robinson and 21-year-old Jakobe Russell, also from Fort Worth, are the gunmen. The two men allegedly ambushed Lil Ronnie, whose full name is Ronnie Sibley, 30, and his daughter, R’mani Sibley.

Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ shows two men staking out Lil Ronnie’s vehicle as it stopped at the Slappy’s Car Wash. The gunman waited until Ronnie’s car was nearly stationary, moving slowly through the machine wash before they emerged from a white four-door Kia with guns drawn.

The two men fired several rounds into Ronnie’s vehicle, killing the young girl. Ronnie managed to get out of the vehicle and ran across the parking lot. The two men, according to the video, chased after Ronnie and fired the fatal bullets.

WFAA and Fox 4 reported that the suspects will be charged with capital murder.