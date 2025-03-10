The SIAC Conference Championship Weekend was a huge success

The 2025 SIAC Basketball Championship Tournament was one for the books, packing a weekend full of hoops, culture, and unforgettable moments in Atlanta. With thrilling finishes on the court and impactful events off it, the tournament was more than just basketball, it was a celebration of community, empowerment, and HBCU pride.

The hardwood battles didn’t disappoint. Savannah State University captured its second SIAC men’s basketball championship since 2022, edging out Tuskegee 67-66 in a heart-stopping finale at Forbes Arena. With the score tied at 66 and just two seconds remaining, Javonte Landy stepped to the line and coolly knocked down a game-winning free throw. Tuskegee’s last-second heave fell short, sending Savannah State players into celebration mode. Landy led the charge with 23 points, including clutch shooting from beyond the arc and the charity stripe.

On the women’s side, the Miles College Lady Bears claimed back-to-back SIAC titles after defeating Tuskegee 68-54 in the 2025 Cricket SIAC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship. Tournament MVP Lemyiah Harris dominated with 24 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal, cementing her spot as the weekend star for the ladies.

The tournament tipped off with the SIAC Cares event, where student-athletes, coaches, and officials spent time giving back to Atlanta. From mentoring local youth to volunteering at nonprofits, the initiative embodied the conference’s mission to create leaders both on and off the court.

Tuesday night brought the invite-only Cigars and Conversations event at Fellaship.ATL. Hosted by SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman, Ph.D., this exclusive gathering connected SIAC university presidents, athletic directors, and key decision-makers in a chill, laid-back setting. Conversations centered on the future of SIAC athletics, new partnerships, and strategic initiatives, setting the stage for growth within the conference.

One of the highlights of championship weekend was Friday morning’s Game CHANGEher Brunch. The brunch spotlighted powerful women in sports doing amazing work across the SIAC. Held at Clark Atlanta University’s Thomas Cole Exhibition Hall, this empowering event celebrated trailblazing female athletes, coaches, and executives. Honorees included Kristene Kelly , director of Athletics at Albany State University and Bobbie Knight, the president of Miles College.

One of the most fun events was HBCU Yard Fest. The energy hit new levels Friday afternoon as Cam Newton‘s “4th and 1” podcast took over the HBCU Yard Fest. Hosted at Clark Atlanta’s President’s Lot, the festival delivered a high-energy vibe with live performances, sponsor activations, food trucks, and interactive experiences. Students, alumni, and fans turned out in droves to celebrate HBCU culture in style.

The tournament wrapped with the Sponsors Appreciation Brunch, where SIAC executives honored corporate partners for their invaluable support. Their contributions are pivotal in funding scholarships, student-athlete programs, and community initiatives, ensuring SIAC’s continued success.

The 2025 SIAC Basketball Championship wasn’t just about nail biting finishes and trophies, it was a cultural celebration that blended sports, service, and community. From heart-pounding moments on the court to impactful conversations and electric cultural events, this year’s tournament again showed why the SIAC is moving in the right direction under Dr. Holloman’s leadership. The AUC showed up and showed out as the hosts of this year’s conference championship weekend, and we cannot wait for them to return to Atlanta once again.