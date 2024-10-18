Cam Newton frustrated that Dallas has no ‘dogs’

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton recently joined ESPN’s “First Take,” offering a spirited critique of the Dallas Cowboys. Known for his charismatic personality, Newton engaged in a lively discussion with hosts Stephen A. Smith, Bart Scott, and Shae Cornette.

Newton’s unique commentary:

During the segment, Newton emphasized his point with playful barking, exclaiming, “That’s what we need in Dallas!” This unconventional approach highlighted his belief that the Cowboys need more grit and determination.

“When I look at the Dallas Cowboys, the only person that threatens me, if I’m scheming them up, is CeeDee Lamb. That’s not an effective offense right there,” he elaborated. This statement underscores his belief that the Cowboys lack necessary firepower and aggressive mentality.

Critique of Cowboys’ performance:

Newton didn’t hold back when discussing the Cowboys’ recent performance against the Detroit Lions. He vividly described how the Lions “bullied and thumped and wet-willied and wedgied” the Cowboys, illustrating a stark contrast in intensity and competitiveness.

When pressed on who he blamed for the Cowboys’ struggles, “Circle E. All the above,” he responded. This indicates he sees a collective issue within the organization rather than pinpointing individuals. Newton may be transitioning into a new chapter of sports where he spends his time on the sidelines, but the former overall number 1 pick and league MVP feels he’s more than qualified to give sometimes harsh critiques of current players. Here are a few examples:

1. On Zach Wilson: Newton called out the former Jets quarterback’s lack of development, “He hasn’t shown the growth you’d expect from a second overall pick,” he stated.

2. Regarding Justin Fields: Newton expressed disappointment in Fields’ decision-making, “He’s got the physical tools, but he’s not reading defenses quickly enough,” he said

3. About Mac Jones: Newton, who played with Jones in New England, critiqued his former teammate’s leadership skills, “He needs to step up and take command of that offense,” he noted.

4. On Tua Tagovailoa: While praising Tua’s accuracy, Newton questioned his durability, “You’ve got to be available. The best ability is availability,” he said.

5. Regarding Dak Prescott: Newton challenged Prescott’s consistency, “He’s got all the weapons, but he’s not elevating the team when it matters most,” he said.

6. On Kyler Murray: Newton questioned Murray’s commitment, “You can’t be a franchise quarterback if you’re not fully invested in the film room and preparation,” he stated.

7. About Trevor Lawrence: While acknowledging Lawrence’s potential, Newton criticized his decision-making under pressure, “He’s got to learn to take what the defense gives him instead of forcing throws,” he said.

8. Regarding Daniel Jones: Newton expressed concern about Jones’ ability to lead the Giants, “He’s got to show more fire and passion if he wants to rally that team,” he said.

Newton’s lively presence on “First Take” has not only entertained viewers but also sparked discussions about various players and teams. His unique style of commentary, including barking to emphasize points, has become a talking point in itself, while his critiques of current players add depth to ongoing NFL discussions.