Dwyane Wade responds to Gabrielle Union ending the 50/50

Perhaps it was ego that compelled Gabrielle Union to make the now viral statement that she wants to split all the household bills with Dwyane Wade 50/50.

Now that two years have passed, and reality has set in about how heavy that responsibility is, Union has reversed course and told the NBA legend that she no longer wants to split the household finances down the middle.

Dwyane Wade responds to his wife changing her mind

The Think Like a Man and Bad Boys II star turned to her Hall of Fame Miami Heat husband to tell him that she is in her “soft era” now.

“My wife came out and talked about how we split things 50/50 in our home,” Wade said as the guest host of ‘Today With Jenna & Friends.’

“And so it became a big conversation about, you know, men and women, who splits 50/50, who pays the bills and all these things.”

Gabrielle Union told D-Wade that she’s in her ‘soft era’ now

“[Union] recently came out, and she said that she’s in her soft era now,” D-Wade told Jenna Bush Hager. “That she doesn’t want to do 50/50 anymore.”

Wade continued, adding that he’s the type of husband that when Union told him that she wants to pay for half the house when they moved from South Beach to Los Angeles, he went along with his wife’s wishes.

“I was like, ‘Sure baby, if that’s what you ‘wanna do,'” he said.

Now that things have switched back to the original arrangement where Wade is responsible for the vast majority of the bills, he remains flexible for future alterations to their agreement.

D-Wade says he’s cool however Gabrielle Union wants to do things

“And if she comes to me and she say, ‘I don’t wanna do it,’ I’m like, ‘Sure, baby, if that’s what you want to do,'” Wade added with a smile. “Now, the house may be a little smaller if we’re just going off my salary, but it’s all good. She’s in her soft era, and I understand. When we moved from Miami, we moved to L.A.; that’s when we went to 50/50.”

To be clear, D-Wade always paid for the big things for the family out of his own pocket. However, the couple split the bills for about two years.

“And a lot of it is my wife has went out and she’s been working for her entire life — since she was 19 years old — for her own things,” D-Wade continued. “And so, you know, we kind of had a conversation, and she was like, ‘Well, I can pay that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, do your thing then!'”