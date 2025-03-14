Angie Stone’s celebration of life: We love you Angie!!!

A Celebration of Life: Honoring the Legacy of Angie Stone

Atlanta stood still as the music world gathered to say goodbye to a legend. The air was thick with emotion, love, and melodies as family, friends, and fans came together to celebrate the life of R&B soul icon Angie Stone. Her voice, once a balm for broken hearts and an anthem for the resilient, was now a cherished memory that will echo through generations.

The service, held at Word of Faith Cathedral under Bishop Dale C. Bronner’s leadership, was nothing short of a royal homegoing. Wrapped in elegance and warmth, the venue radiated Angie’s very essence—soulful, powerful, and deeply rooted in love.

Among those in attendance were some of the industry’s most revered voices, artists whose journeys had been shaped by Stone’s influence. Q Parker of 112 sat in quiet reflection, his face etched with the weight of the moment. Gospel powerhouse Darlene McCoy spoke with heartfelt tenderness, describing Angie as more than just a singer—she was a sister, a confidante, and a woman of unwavering faith who never hesitated to pour wisdom into others.

Musiq Soulchild, his voice trembling, shared how Angie’s presence in the industry was like an older sibling guiding those who came after her. “She taught us how to stand firm in who we are,” he said. “She never chased the industry’s trends, she made them come to her.”

Kirk Franklin, always one to find light even in the darkest moments, led a moving gospel tribute with the choir, filling the sanctuary with I Know That I Can Make It. The song, a powerful declaration of faith and resilience, brought the room to its feet, tears mixing with praise. The music seemed to reach beyond the walls as if Stone herself was reminding everyone that strength would carry them through no matter the sorrow.

Anthony Hamilton, a man whose voice carries the weight of soul and struggle, spoke about their bond and how Angie reminded him that true artistry comes from a place of honesty. “She was raw. She was real. And she was one of the most gifted souls I’ve ever known,” he said, his eyes glistening.

Then came Tyler Perry, who stepped forward, not just as a filmmaker and mogul, but as a friend tired of seeing artists like Angie be taken advantage of. “I’m tired of this industry chewing up our legends and leaving them with nothing,” he declared, his voice firm with conviction. “Angie gave everything to music, and we should’ve done more to give back to her while she was here.” His words hung heavy in the air, a painful truth that many nodded in agreement with.

The most poignant moment came when Angie’s children, Mike and Diamond, took the stage. Their grief was visible, but so was their pride. “Our mom gave the world her heart,” Mike said, his voice breaking. “Through her music, she taught people how to love, heal, and stand strong even when life throws its hardest punches.” Diamond wiped away tears before adding, “She always told us that our gifts weren’t just for us, they were for the world. And she lived that truth every single day.” Their words were met with a standing ovation, a collective embrace from those who understood how intensely Stone’s light had shined.

Then, the room fell silent as Keke Wyatt stepped forward. With tears in her eyes, she took a deep breath and poured her soul into a heartfelt tribute, singing a song so raw and full of emotion that it felt as if the heavens themselves paused to listen. Her voice trembled with sorrow yet soared with power, capturing every ounce of love and loss in the room. People wept openly, holding onto each other as her notes carried Angie’s spirit home.

As the service neared its end, the choir lifted their voices in Total Praise, a song of gratitude and surrender. The harmonies soared, filling every corner of the room with a sense of peace. It was a moment of release, celebration, and reflection, a reminder that while Angie Stone’s physical presence was gone, her spirit would forever remain in the music, the memories, and the hearts of those who loved her. And as the final note lingered in the air, a gentle truth settled over the room: there is no mo’ cry in this cloud.