This bug bite could ruin your dream vacation

Summer vacations to tropical destinations promise sun, fun, and memories. But some travelers are bringing home an unwelcome souvenir that’s gaining attention among health experts. The Oropouche virus, nicknamed “sloth fever,” is emerging as a concern for anyone packing their bags for South and Central America or Caribbean getaways.

The sneaky virus you haven’t heard of yet

While most of us worry about more famous mosquito-borne illnesses when traveling, Oropouche has been quietly making the rounds below our radar. This virus primarily spreads through the bite of tiny biting midges – those annoying no-see-ums that somehow find their way through your screen door – and certain mosquito species that call tropical regions home.

The virus has historically kept itself mostly in South and Central America along with Caribbean islands, places known for their beautiful beaches and lush landscapes. But recently, several travelers have brought it back to the U.S. after their vacations, raising eyebrows among health officials.

When sloth fever hits, you’ll definitely slow down

If you’re wondering why they call it “sloth fever,” just imagine how you’ll feel if you catch it. The nickname perfectly captures how this virus can transform even the most energetic person into someone who can barely move from bed.

The symptoms typically show up about 3 to 8 days after you’ve been bitten by an infected insect. At first, you might think you’ve just caught a nasty flu. Your body temperature climbs, your head pounds with an intense headache, and your muscles and joints ache like you’ve run a marathon without training.

Many people also experience chills, nausea, and vomiting that make it impossible to keep food down. Your eyes might become sensitive to light, adding another layer of misery to the experience. Most healthy adults recover within a week or two, though the fatigue can linger like an unwanted houseguest.

When it gets serious

For most people, Oropouche virus means a week of feeling terrible before gradually improving. But in some cases, particularly among people with weakened immune systems, the virus can take a more dangerous turn.

The most concerning complication is encephalitis, which happens when the infection spreads to the brain and causes swelling. This can lead to confusion, seizures, and in rare cases, long-term neurological problems.

Pregnant women face additional risks from Oropouche virus. Some evidence suggests the infection may increase the chances of miscarriage or other pregnancy complications. This makes prevention especially important for women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant before traveling to affected regions.

The vacation bug that follows you home

What makes health experts particularly concerned is how easily this virus can hitch a ride back to the United States with returning travelers. Most people don’t even know they have it until they’re back home unpacking their suitcases and suddenly feel like they’ve been hit by a tropical bus.

Since many doctors in the U.S. aren’t routinely testing for Oropouche, it often gets misdiagnosed as flu or another viral infection. This means we might not be catching all the cases that make it to American soil, making it harder to track the virus’s spread.

Protecting yourself without canceling your dream vacation

Before you delete your tropical vacation plans, know that there are practical ways to reduce your risk without missing out on paradise. The best protection starts with outsmarting the bugs that spread the virus.

Pack plenty of insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Apply it religiously, especially during dawn and dusk when biting insects are most active. Wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors can create a physical barrier between your skin and hungry bugs.

Where you stay matters too. Accommodations with air conditioning and good window screens can dramatically reduce your exposure to biting insects. Sleeping under bed nets treated with insecticide adds another layer of protection, particularly in more rustic settings.

What to do if sloth fever finds you anyway

If you develop fever, headache, and body aches within two weeks of returning from a trip to Central or South America or the Caribbean, don’t just brush it off as jet lag or travel fatigue. See a healthcare provider and be sure to mention your recent travels.

While there’s no specific treatment for Oropouche virus, early supportive care can help manage symptoms and prevent complications. This typically includes plenty of fluids, rest, and over-the-counter pain relievers to reduce fever and discomfort.

The bottom line on this emerging travel concern

As more Americans venture back to international destinations post-pandemic, awareness of lesser-known threats like Oropouche virus becomes increasingly important. The good news is that with some basic precautions, you can still enjoy your tropical adventure without bringing home this unwanted souvenir.

Pack your bug spray right alongside your sunscreen, be mindful of where those tiny biting insects might be lurking, and know the symptoms to watch for when you return. A little preparation goes a long way toward ensuring your vacation memories include only the experiences you actually wanted.

The next time someone asks about your tropical vacation plans, you’ll not only have gorgeous destinations to talk about but also the knowledge to keep yourself healthy while enjoying paradise. Because the only fever you want from your trip should be the good kind, dance floor optional.