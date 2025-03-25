Concert review: Cleo Sol’s soulful celebration in NYC

The atmosphere was electric as British singer Cleo Sol graced the stage for her sold-out performances at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall on March 24 and 25. With an undeniable presence and a voice that resonates deeply, Cleo captivated the audience, delivering an experience that was both energetic and spiritual. Her concert was a celebration not only of her music but also of self-affirmation and empowerment — an uplifting experience that left attendees feeling inspired.

From the moment Cleo stepped on stage, it was clear that this was more than just a concert; it was a communal gathering. The crowd swayed and sang along, their voices rising in unison to the melodic strains of her songs. One standout moment came during her powerful anthem, “Know that You Are Loved.” This song, a testament to self-love and acceptance, transformed the venue into a sanctuary of positivity. As the audience joined in, it felt like a collective affirmation, a reminder that love and support are always within reach.

Adding to the celebratory mood, the March 25 date was also Cleo’s birthday, which made the performance even more special. However, amid the enthusiasm, there was a slight disappointment: Despite a few attempts, the audience didn’t quite manage to serenade her with a heartfelt birthday song. It was reminiscent of a half-hearted wave at a baseball game — some started, but the momentum didn’t catch on. Still, Cleo’s infectious energy and grace made the moment feel warm and genuine. After all, who needs a perfectly executed serenade when you have a room full of supporters cheering you on?

One spotlight of the evening was undoubtedly when Cleo brought Jamaican rapper Chronixx on stage. Their shared passion for music and connection to their roots created a beautiful moment that transcended borders.

Cleo’s ability to blend genres and styles was evident throughout the concert. She seamlessly transitioned from soulful ballads to more upbeat tracks, showcasing her versatility as an artist. Each song felt like a chapter in a larger narrative — one that spoke to resilience, love, and the power of community. Her lyrics, rich with emotion, resonated with many in the audience, creating a shared experience that is often hard to find in today’s fast-paced world.

Among the audience were some notable figures, including Peloton’s Hannah Frankson and the legendary Questlove. Their presence only added to the excitement of the night, and it was clear that Cleo Sol had not only captured the hearts of her fans but also the admiration of her peers. It’s a testament to her impact in the music industry, and one can only imagine the conversations happening behind the scenes about her undeniable talent.

As the concert drew to a close, Cleo took a moment to express her gratitude to her fans. Her authenticity shone through as she shared her journey and the significance of each song.

Cleo’s birthday wishes came true that night — not just in the form of performance accolades but in the love and appreciation shared between her and her audience.

Looking ahead, the excitement doesn’t stop in NYC. Cleo Sol’s tour is set to continue and end at the Hollywood Bowl on April 4, and if her NYC performances were any indication, L.A. is in for an unforgettable experience. With a blend of powerful messages, captivating melodies, and a spirit of empowerment, Cleo Sol is not just an artist; she is a movement.

Cleo Sol’s sold-out performances in New York City were a beautiful celebration of music and community. From the energetic crowd to the spiritual undertones of her songs, every moment was a reminder of the power of love and self-acceptance. Happy birthday, Cleo Sol — here’s to many more empowering performances ahead!