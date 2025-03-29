Nick Cannon presses pause button on expanding his family

Nick Cannon, the multi-talented entertainer known for his roles in television and music, has recently made headlines for his decision to take a break from having more children. With a total of 12 children from multiple relationships, Cannon’s family dynamics have always been a topic of public interest. However, a recent conversation with his grandmother has prompted him to reconsider his plans for further expansion of his family tree.

A change of heart

In March 2025, Cannon shocked fans when he declared on his podcast, We Playin’ Spades, that he was not finished having children. At that time, he expressed a desire to continue growing his family, despite the challenges that come with it. “I just—I’m not done,” he stated, leaving many to wonder how he would manage such a large family.

However, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Cannon revealed that his grandmother’s concerns about his financial responsibilities and parenting choices made him rethink his stance. He humorously mentioned that his financial situation was a factor in his decision, saying, “the way my bank account is set up, I’m going to press hold on this 12 for right now.” This candid admission highlights the reality many parents face when considering the costs associated with raising children.

The joys and challenges of fatherhood

Cannon’s journey as a father has been filled with both joy and challenges. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, and has children with several other partners, including Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, and Alyssa Scott. Each child brings unique experiences and lessons, and Cannon has expressed that he learns something new every day from his kids.

“I’m learning something every single day, specifically, compassion,” Cannon shared. He emphasizes a collaborative approach to parenting, stating, “It’s more about like, ‘Look, we’re going to figure this out together, and we’re going to operate out of love and compassion.’” This perspective showcases his commitment to nurturing a loving environment for his children.

Looking ahead

While Cannon is currently pressing pause on having more children, he has not ruled out the possibility of expanding his family in the future. He mentioned that he might consider having more kids in “three … or five years from now.” This openness reflects his evolving thoughts on fatherhood and the responsibilities that come with it.

“I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it’s one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it’s going, why not?” Cannon stated, illustrating his passion for fatherhood and the joy his children bring him.

Understanding Cannon’s family dynamics

For those unfamiliar with Cannon’s extensive family, he has a total of 12 children, ranging from toddlers to teenagers. His children include:

Moroccan and Monroe (with Mariah Carey)

Golden, Rise, and Powerful (with Brittany Bell)

Zion, Zillion, and Beautiful (with Abby De La Rosa)

Legendary and Onyx (with Bre Tiesi)

Halo Marie and Zen (with Alyssa Scott, the latter tragically passing away in 2021)

This diverse family structure presents both opportunities for rich experiences and challenges in terms of logistics and financial management. Cannon’s candidness about his financial considerations serves as a reminder that parenting is not just about love but also about practicalities.