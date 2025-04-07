Gareth Carpenter of Gold Links on lack of Black golfers

Gareth Carpenter is doing some amazing work in the Black golf space. He is actually one of only two professionally recognized Black golfers in the state of Georgia. When he isn’t competing, he spends his time teaching celebrities and professional athletes how to golf. His client list includes Kyle Pitts Sr. of the Atlanta Falcons and former NBA player, J.R. Smith. He was at the Gold Links and Street Execs golf event earlier today and he caught up with rolling out to shed some light on the issues surrounding Black people in golf.