Melody Shari celebrated 60th anniversary of Selma March

Serial entrepreneur and prolific philanthropist Melody Shari, who first rocketed to fame as the co-creator of the hit show “Love & Marriage: Hunstville,” hosted the 60th Anniversary of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March in Alabama. Shari joined Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, dignitaries, and civic leaders. During the main reception, Shari helped honor the Freedom Fighters and champions of justice. It was part of a three-day celebration of the historical event where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led demonstrators across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, which was named “Bloody Sunday.” The events led to the passage of the momentous 1965 Voting Rights Act.